  
Nation Crime 22 Sep 2022 Gymkhana stampede: C ...
Nation, Crime

Gymkhana stampede: Cricket fans wait for 20 hours in queue to get tickets, get caned

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 22, 2022, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 9:16 pm IST
Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries. (DC Image/ S Surender Reddy)
 Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries. (DC Image/ S Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: Thousands of cricket fans in Hyderabad, who went to purchase the tickets for the T20I match between India and Australia scheduled to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, here on Sunday, left with gruesome experiences.

Many of the fans who were standing in queues from Wednesday night as soon as the information of ticket sales was announced, received injuries while some even landed in the ICU beds at hospital.

The multitudes in anticipation to reach the ticket counter, were unmanageable. The craze of cricket made the fans stand in the queue even as it rained cats and dogs. Most of them opted leaves and some left their business for the love of cricket to buy the tickets.

Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries as those standing for hours in the queue were chased out by the police officials. Those who resisted to stay back had been threatened to be put in the police van, even women were not spared.

The incident at the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s (HCA) box office, was a result of enthusiastic fans thronging the Gymkhana ground as they were away from cricketing action in Hyderabad for past three years, (last match held on December 6, 2019, T20 between India and West Indies).

Not wanting to miss the opportunity, fans started forming queues from 10 pm on Wednesday. Lapses in planning, mismanagement, misinformation at the HCA's end, led to the suffering of thousands of fans.

This T20 series between India vs Australia which will be played on the turf of Hyderabad, scripted on a wrong note because of the mismanagement.

Sadhana Kulluri, from Trimulgherry, who took leave from her office as she learnt that the tickets were on sale said, “I reached here before 8 in the morning, joined the queue, now (around 2pm ) police personals chased us out.”

Sirisha Pallapu, a student, “there is no proper information, we don’t even know what is happening inside the gate of the ticket counter, even after several hours of waiting here we have not even reached the gate. Suddenly police chase us out.”

...
Tags: hyderabad cricket association, gymkhana grounds, hyderabad news
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Cricket fans injured in Gymkhana stampede
Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president

Latest From Nation

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Thousands of cricket fans stand in a queue at Gymkhana Ground to buy tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Uppal stadium scheduled for September 25. (Image: DC/ S. Surender Reddy)

Netizens vent ire at HCA for ticketing fiasco

File photo of Mohammed Azharuddin (Photo: AP)

'Tickets sold out,' Azharuddin dashes hopes of cricket lovers

Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president

Mohammed Azharuddin. (By Arrangement)

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede

Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

Tank Bund, bus shelter projects under ED radar

The network of benami companies are run either directly by the people who are known for their proximity to the power corridors in the state or their benamis, sources told Deccan Chronicle. (Image: DC)

NIA crackdown against PFI in Telangana, AP for ‘terror acts’

A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->