Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president

HYDERABAD: VHP demands former Indian Captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President, Azharuddin, be sacked, as HCA’s inefficiency led to the stampede at the ticket counters, on Thursday where many innocent fans got grievously injured.

VHP also alleged the governing body of HCA has been bypassing the tickets to the black market through app-based sales. It demanded the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad to use his experience in this investigation as he was a former Ranji Cricket player, who knows the in and out of the HCA.

Ravinuthala Shashidhar, joint secretary of Vishwa Hindhu Parshad, said, “firstly the complementary ticket as well those tickets which had been sold via private apps should be cancelled, and those tickets should be sold offline by establishing number of counters.”

He also said, “Azharuddin who was into match fixing while he was the capitan of Indian team, now is into black marketing of tickets. There should enquiry into this matter, meanwhile Azhar and his team should be suspended and legal action should be taken.”

He added, “when common fans who are striving hard to buy the tickets left with none, corporate companies and the politicians are having the tickets.”