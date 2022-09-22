  
Nation Crime 22 Sep 2022 Gymkhana ground stam ...
Nation, Crime

Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 22, 2022, 7:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 22, 2022, 8:52 pm IST
Mohammed Azharuddin. (By Arrangement)
 Mohammed Azharuddin. (By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: VHP demands former Indian Captain and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President, Azharuddin, be sacked, as HCA’s inefficiency led to the stampede at the ticket counters, on Thursday where many innocent fans got grievously injured.

VHP also alleged the governing body of HCA has been bypassing the tickets to the black market through app-based sales. It demanded the Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad to use his experience in this investigation as he was a former Ranji Cricket player, who knows the in and out of the HCA.

Ravinuthala Shashidhar, joint secretary of Vishwa Hindhu Parshad, said, “firstly the complementary ticket as well those tickets which had been sold via private apps should be cancelled, and those tickets should be sold offline by establishing number of counters.”

He also said, “Azharuddin who was into match fixing while he was the capitan of Indian team, now is into black marketing of tickets. There should enquiry into this matter, meanwhile Azhar and his team should be suspended and legal action should be taken.”

He added, “when common fans who are striving hard to buy the tickets left with none, corporate companies and the politicians are having the tickets.”

...
Tags: azharuddin, hyderabad cricket association, vishwa hindhu parshad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Cricket fans injured in Gymkhana stampede
Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede
Gymkhana ground stampede: VHP demands sacking of Azharuddin as HCA president
Curb sale of T20 tickets in black: Sports minister to HCA

Latest From Nation

Woman Constable Dawa Naveena who saved the life of a woman during the stampede at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement)

Woman cop saves life with CPR as stampede breaks out at Gymkhana grounds

Thousands of cricket fans stand in a queue at Gymkhana Ground to buy tickets for the T20 cricket match between India and Australia at Uppal stadium scheduled for September 25. (Image: DC/ S. Surender Reddy)

Netizens vent ire at HCA for ticketing fiasco

Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries. (DC Image/ S Surender Reddy)

Gymkhana stampede: Cricket fans wait for 20 hours in queue to get tickets, get caned

File photo of Mohammed Azharuddin (Photo: AP)

'Tickets sold out,' Azharuddin dashes hopes of cricket lovers



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Don’t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Gymkhana stampede: Cricket fans wait for 20 hours in queue to get tickets, get caned

Lathi charge by the police led to the stamped, where hundreds of people left with bruises and grievous injuries. (DC Image/ S Surender Reddy)

Sports Minister Srinivas Goud blames HCA for Gymkhana stampede

Minister V. Srinivas Goud. (DC File Image)

Delhi Police questions Nora Fatehi in Rs.200 cr money laundering case

Actor Nora Fatehi (ANI)

Tank Bund, bus shelter projects under ED radar

The network of benami companies are run either directly by the people who are known for their proximity to the power corridors in the state or their benamis, sources told Deccan Chronicle. (Image: DC)

NIA crackdown against PFI in Telangana, AP for ‘terror acts’

A file photo of National Investigative Agency personnel. About 27 PFI members were detained and being questioned in relation to inciting violence and engaging in terrorism, including disguising
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->