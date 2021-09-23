Nation Crime 22 Sep 2021 ED conducts raids on ...
Nation, Crime

ED conducts raids on six places in Karvy scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 23, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 23, 2021, 12:21 am IST
Searches were carried out at the residence of Karvy Chairman C. Parthasarathy and the offices of Karvy in Hyderabad
Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at six locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with Karvy stock broking scam.
  Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at six locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with Karvy stock broking scam.

HYDERABAD: Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at six locations in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with Karvy stock broking scam. Sources said searches were carried out at the residence of the incarcerated Karvy Stock Broking Limited (KSBL) chairman and managing director C. Parthasarathy and the offices of Karvy in Hyderabad.

The agency booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act based on the FIRs issued by the Hyderabad central crime station (CCS). "Searches were conducted at the offices and residential premises linked to KSBL, its CMD as well as other arrested people,” sources said.

 

Officials had earlier recorded the statement of C. Parthasarathi in the case. The ED is reportedly verifying the destination and route of crime proceeds amounting to hundreds of crores of rupees in the scam.

The CCS police registered four cases so far against Karvy for cheating IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and several clients. It is alleged that the accused suppressed the fact that the pledged securities belonged to the clients and was done without their consent, misusing power of attorney. “In one of the cases, IndusInd Bank accused Karvy management of availing credit facilities of Rs 137 crore by pledging securities. Parthasarathi suppressed that the pledged securities belonged to the clients without their consent and misused power of attorney. The securities of clients were transferred into the Demat account of Karvy company and pledged to IndusInd Bank. Karvy turned into a defaulter and also diverted the funds into its own and sister companies,” sources said.

 

The securities were transferred into the Demat account of Karvy and pledged for margin and short-term requirements said sources. "The accused became a defaulter by diverting the funds into their own accounts and those connected to business entities," they added. Similarly, HDFC Bank was also allegedly duped to the tune of Rs 359 crore. Two other people besides Parthasarathi were arrested by the CCS in connection with the case.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate (ed), karvy stock broking
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Eminent leaders and thousands of activists belonging to the Congress, CPI, CPM, TDP, TJS, CPI-ML (New Democracy) and Inti Party participated in the maha dharna. (Photo:Twitter)

Opposition ‘maha dharna’ slams BJP, TRS govts

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo:Twitter)

CBI court exempts Jagan from personal presence

AP High Court

AP promises HC to clear job works bills of Rs 400 crore once Centre releases funds

An International Marine Cruise Tourism (IMCT) will be introduced in Visakhapatnam with the launch of cruise Panamax vessels to key tourism destinations. (Representational image:DC)

Mega marine tourism project in Vizag port on anvil



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mother arrested for torture of her 2-year-old son

Vadivelan and Tulasi have been married for five years and have two children aged four and two years. The couple had recently filed for divorce, after which the woman had left for her native Rampalli village in Chittoor district. — Representational image/DC

Former jawan held for shooting two relatives dead

News

13-yr-old Dalit girl from Delhi raped, killed in Gurgaon

Police shifted the body of the girl to Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital in Jahangirpuri. (Representational Image)

Delhi remains most unsafe for women irrespective of drop in crime rate

Nearly 10,000 cases of crimes against women were registered in the national capital last year. (Representational image: PTI)

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->