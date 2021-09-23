CBI court exempts Jagan from personal presence

HYDERABAD: The designated CBI court at Hyderabad to try cases filed under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has accepted Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's plea to exempt his appearance on Wednesday in quid-pro-quo cases filed against him by Enforcement Directorate.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had been scheduled to appear before the CBI court on Wednesday in cases related to Vanpic projects and Lepakshi Knowledge Hub in Anantapur.

Jagan had pleaded through his counsel that he had a busy schedule on Wednesday because he had to participate in a key meeting with district collectors and other officers and could not be present. The court accepted his request. Others accused in these cases – Vijaysai Reddy, Dharmana Prasad Rao, Geetha Reddy and others – however, appeared before the court.

In another case, the CBI court did not accept the plea of TTD chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy to defer the case filed by CBI with regard to the Indu-Tech zone in which he had to place his contentions against charges that had been framed against him. Subba Reddy sought adjournment of the CBI court case till the High Court took a decision on the petition filed by him in the higher court to quash this case against him.

The CBI court did not accept the TTD chairman’s request. The court made it clear to Subba Reddy that he either get stay orders from High Court or submit his contentions in the case.