Mobile thieves on the prowl in trains

An average of 30 mobile phones have been stolen from passengers in the Secunderabad railway division in the last few months. (Representational image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Be cautious when boarding and alighting from local trains, especially during rush hours, as mobile theft cases are on the rise at stations. An average of 30 mobile phones have been stolen from passengers in the Secunderabad railway division in the last few months.

There may be more cases that go unreported.

With an alarming increase in the number of mobile theft cases, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has urged passengers to be cautious while travelling because even minor mistakes can be exploited by mobile thieves.

"Mobile theft cases have increased as passenger footfall has increased. Mobile thefts frequently occur when passengers leave their phones charging while sleeping or while standing at the door during the journey," U. Narsimha, RPF inspector in Secunderabad, said

He stated that the RPF would assist the GRP (Government Railway Police) during the investigation by providing digital clues, CCTV footage and data on previous offenders. When it comes to mobile phone tracing, call data analysis record (CRD) will assist in cracking the case, Narsimha said.

The RPF advised passengers to take safety precautions while travelling, as crooks will be on the lookout for an offence. RPF personnel are on the lookout for such offenders, but public participation is required to put a stop to such activities.