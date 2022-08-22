  
Nation Crime 22 Aug 2022 CBI questions Indosp ...
Nation, Crime

CBI questions Indospirits MD in Delhi excise policy scam

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Aug 22, 2022, 5:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 22, 2022, 5:10 pm IST
A file photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia
 A file photo of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday questioned Managing Director of Indospirit Sameer Mahendru along with other accused named in the FIR in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi Excise policy case, officials said.

The agency has already questioned Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai once while Mahendru is being questioned again in connection with the case, they said.

The CBI in its FIR has mentioned two instances where Mahendru allegedly made payments totalling about Rs 4-5 crore to “close associates” of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also named in the FIR.

According to the FIR registered on a reference from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, routed through the Union Ministry, Sisodia's “close associates”- Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt. Limited in Gurugram, Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey - were “actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees” to the accused public servants.

The CBI has alleged that Radha Industries managed by Dinesh Arora received Rs 1 crore from Mahendru.

“Source further revealed that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to the accused public servants through Vijay Nair. A person named Arjun Pandey has once collected a huge cash amount of about Rs 2-4 crore from Sameer Mahendru on behalf of Vijay Nair,” it claimed.

In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI has also been named as accused in its FIR then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar, nine businessmen and two companies.

The FIR was registered on a reference from the office of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena routed through the Union Home Ministry. The agency has alleged that Sisodia and other accused public servants recommended and took decisions on the excise policy 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with “an intention to extend undue favours to the licencees post tender”.

...
Tags: delhi excise policy, liquor scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

BJP says Kejriwal 'kingpin' of excise policy 'scam', handcuffs getting close to him
CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case

Latest From Nation

A file photo of Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

Parties in Kashmir vow to challenge moves to include non-local voters

In the video, the BJP leader was seen rushing to get the shoe and placing it on the floor for Shah to wear (Screengrab: TV9Telugu)

Bandi Sanjay slammed for carrying Amit Shah's footwear

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022.

Sisodia claims BJP offered to close all cases if he joins their party

“About 150 musicians from the city performed 75 live Hindustani and Carnatic instrumental music concernts simultaneously in 75 different parks. The artists were happy to perform morning ragas amid such a wonderful natural ambience.”(Representational image/ Twitter)

Unique 'Shubhodayam' concert enthralls city folk



MOST POPULAR

 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mumbai cops get '26/11-like' terror attack threat from Pakistan

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Bihar terror module’s bid to target PM event busted

Modi was on a visit to Bihar to attend a function organised on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Assembly. When asked whether the suspects were plotting to carry out attacks on any particular targets the police said the matter is under investigation. — DC Image

Woman school teacher killed by militants in Valley

Security personnel stand guard as people from the Kashmiri Pandit community block a road to protest against the killing of the school teacher Rajni Bala, near Srinagar Airport, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (PTI)

Cyber frauds hack FD details; cheat account holders

According to the cybercrime police, in this new scam, fraudsters obtain login credentials of their victims through phishing and either create FD accounts to transfer money from the victim’s account, or use the FDs to obtain OD loans. (Representational DC Image)

CBI arrests four for graft at Paradip Port in Odisha

Rs. 84.5 lakhs in cash was recovered from them in a bribery case. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->