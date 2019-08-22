Nation Crime 22 Aug 2019 Bhubaneswar: Disable ...
Nation, Crime

Bhubaneswar: Disabled minor raped by granddad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Aug 22, 2019, 1:44 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 1:44 am IST
The matter reportedly came to the fore on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged by her family members at the local police station.
Bhubaneswar: A differently-abled minor girl was allegedly raped by a relative at her uncle’s place in Nayagarh police limits. Shockingly, the accused happens to be her distant grandfather.

The matter reportedly came to the fore on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged by her family members at the local police station.

 

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A manhunt was launched to nab the accused who is reportedly absconding after committing the crime.

...
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


