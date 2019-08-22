Bhubaneswar: Disabled minor raped by granddad

On Tuesday, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in NiladriVihar area under Chandrasekharpur Police limits of the Smart City of Bhubaneswar. (Representational image)

Bhubaneswar: A differently-abled minor girl was allegedly raped by a relative at her uncle’s place in Nayagarh police limits. Shockingly, the accused happens to be her distant grandfather.

The matter reportedly came to the fore on Wednesday after a complaint was lodged by her family members at the local police station.

The police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident.

A manhunt was launched to nab the accused who is reportedly absconding after committing the crime.

