Rowdy-sheeter accuses ACP of doing land settlements

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 22, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2022, 11:32 pm IST
According to reliable sources, a gang from Nandigama in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh settled in Khammam is involved in land encroachments with the support of certain police officials. (Representational Photo:DC)
KHAMMAM: The video of a rowdy-sheeter P. Praveen, a native of Indiranagar in Khammam, which alleged the involvement of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) here in making land settlements using rowdies and history-sheeters, went viral on social media on Friday.

“ACP Anjaneyulu settled a land dispute and took Rs 15 lakh from realtor G.V. In this deal, Bommidi Mohan Rao was bashed while settling the case. Circle inspectors T. Gopi and Ramakrishna were involved in it. I was forced to involve myself in land settlements. I went to Wyra to settle a land issue following the ACP’s direction”, Praveen claimed.

With prices skyrocketing, land is being encroached in a big way. According to reliable sources, a gang from Nandigama in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh settled in Khammam is involved in land encroachments with the support of certain police officials.

Praveen claimed in the video that the police official created fear among persons claiming disputed properties to make settlements and earn money. Two corporators belonging to the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and four TRS division leaders are also said to be involved in the land settlements and making money with the blessings of the police officials.

Asked about the allegation, Khammam ACP B. Anjaneyulu told this newspaper that he suspected the hand of some junior police officials. He said that the police was ready to book Praveen under the PD Act.
“The allegations made by P. Praveen are false, and some encroachers are extending support to him,” the ACP claimed. “It is a fact that that private settlements are being done in Khammam after land prices increased,” he said.

A police official, on condition of anonymity, said, “It is a fact that
rowdy-sheeters are being involved in land settlements with the support of police officials. The TRS mechanism is a different one and the higher
officials cannot do anything without the direction of the local minister.
The repercussions will be serious if such things are done.”

It was alleged that rowdy sheeters were being given a red-carpet welcome at police stations.

