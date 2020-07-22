120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir152588455263 Kerala13995589045 Punjab108897389263 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5731411429 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4027244926 Tripura334519268 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur201513840 Himachal Pradesh1681107711 Nagaland10874850 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh75151812 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Crime 22 Jul 2020 Mathura court awards ...
Nation, Crime

Mathura court awards lifer to all 11 cops guilty of killing Bharatpur scion

PTI
Published Jul 22, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 3:41 pm IST
The trial was later shifted from a Jaipur special court to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh by the Supreme Court in November 1989
Representational image
 Representational image

Mathura: All 11 former policemen from Rajasthan convicted for killing Raja Man Singh of the erstwhile Bharatpur royal family and his two colleagues over 35 years ago in Deeg area of the state were awarded life sentence by a court here on Wednesday.

The convicts, who were sentenced to life term by Mathura District Judge Sadhna Rani Thakur, include former Deeg Dy SP Kan Singh and local police station in-charge, sub-Inspector Virendra Singh, who had led a police team in killing Raja Man Singh and his two colleagues Sumer Singh and Hari Singh on February 21, 1985 in an encounter.

 

The other policemen sentenced for the crime are Sukh Ram, Jeevan Ram, Jag Mohan, Bhanwar Singh, Hari Singh, Chhatar Singh, Sher Singh, Daya Ram and Ravi Shekhar.

The encounter had taken place in Deeg grain market a day after Raja Man Singh, then contesting the state Vidhan Sabha election as an independent candidate, had allegedly banged his jeep into former Rajasthan's chief minister Shiv Charan Mathur's helicopter.

According to the prosecution, he was also accused of damaging some publicity material and a stage set up for Mathur to address an election rally in favour of the Congress candidate Brajendra Singh, a retired IAS officer, the prosecution had told the court.

 

Days after the killings of the royal family chief and his two colleagues, the case was transferred by the then central government to the CBI on February 27, 1985.

The trial was later shifted from a Jaipur special court to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh by the Supreme Court in November 1989 on the plea of complainant Vijay Singh, a son-in-law of the slain chief of the erstwhile riyasat.

...
Tags: bharatpur royal family, mathura court
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Mathura


Latest From Nation

File photo of the raging fire at the oil well (PTI)

Blast near Baghjan oil well in Tinsukia, 3 foreign experts hurt

Police inspect the encounter site where gangster Vikas Dubey was killed when he allegedly tried to escape from the spot following an accident, near Kanpur. (PTI Photo)

Vikas Dubey encounter: Retired SC judge BS Chauhan to head inquiry panel

MLAs of the Gehot camp together on Tuesday. (PTI)

ED raids premises of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's brother in alleged fertiliser scam

Bhatti Vikramarka

Put everything aside and focus on COVID19 in Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka to KCR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Cops arrest pharmacists for stocking 4 remdivisir injections, 30 strips of Fabiflu

Hyderabad police handout picture showing the 'huge' quantity of drugs they seized from pharmacists.

Hyderabad cops arrest businessman in case relating to Banjara Hills land

Road No. 12 Banjara Hills is a prime location in Hyderabad. (DC file photo)

Advocate vs advocate in case of rape, sex pics, blackmail, marriage, betrayal

The Saroornagar police station made the arrest on the basis of a complaint lodged by a woman advocate

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image

Delhi court grants bail to 150 Tablighi Jamaat members from Indonesia

Tablighi members walk out of Nizamuddin Markaj in Old Delhi. PTI photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham