10 more accused in anti-Agnipath arson case held

Hyderabad city police officials confirmed that the investigation was not yet handed over to them. (DC File)

HYDERABAD: Another 10 accused in the anti-Agnipath arson at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday. Based on the confession of Subba Rao, who was arrested from Narsraopet and remanded to Chanchalguda prison on Tuesday, the GRP arrested the 10 accused.

The accused identified as Rathod Pruthvi Accused from Sonapur village, Adilabad, Bengi Ramesh of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ranga Reddy district, Raja Surendra Kumar of Lalapet, Devsoth Santosh from Kamareddy, Mohammed Saber from Mahbubnagar was arrested from a hostel in Dilsukhnagar, while Padval Yogesh from Kuthanur village, Adilabad district, Baman Parashuram of Kamareddy, Puppala Ayappa Charru from Jangoan, Pasunuri Shiva Sunder Reddy of Yadadari district and Syrabar Bukaram from Domalguda were arrested elsewhere.

All the accused were escorted by the GRP personnel in a van to Chanchalguda prison at 5.35 pm on Wednesday. They were subjected to usual checking at the main gate and taken into the main prison, a prison official confirmed. Meanwhile, the city police officials confirmed that the investigation was not yet handed over to them.