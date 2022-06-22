  
Nation Crime 22 Jun 2022 10 more accused in a ...
Nation, Crime

10 more accused in anti-Agnipath arson case held

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 22, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
All the accused were escorted by the GRP personnel in a van to Chanchalguda prison at 5.35 pm on Wednesday
Hyderabad city police officials confirmed that the investigation was not yet handed over to them. (DC File)
 Hyderabad city police officials confirmed that the investigation was not yet handed over to them. (DC File)

HYDERABAD: Another 10 accused in the anti-Agnipath arson at Secunderabad railway station on June 17 were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on Wednesday. Based on the confession of Subba Rao, who was arrested from Narsraopet and remanded to Chanchalguda prison on Tuesday, the GRP arrested the 10 accused.

The accused identified as Rathod Pruthvi Accused from Sonapur village, Adilabad, Bengi Ramesh of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Ranga Reddy district, Raja Surendra Kumar of Lalapet,  Devsoth Santosh from Kamareddy, Mohammed Saber  from Mahbubnagar was arrested from a hostel in Dilsukhnagar,  while Padval Yogesh from Kuthanur village, Adilabad district, Baman Parashuram of Kamareddy,  Puppala Ayappa Charru from Jangoan, Pasunuri Shiva Sunder Reddy of Yadadari district and Syrabar Bukaram from Domalguda were arrested elsewhere.

 

All the accused were escorted by the GRP personnel in a van to Chanchalguda prison at 5.35 pm on Wednesday. They were subjected to usual checking at the main gate and taken into the main prison, a prison official confirmed. Meanwhile, the city police officials confirmed that the investigation was not yet handed over to them.

...
Tags: agnipath protests, secunderabad railway station
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

TS Congress president A. Revanth Reddy. (DC Image)

TRS misrule pushed state into debt trap: Revanth Reddy

When contacted, the Telangana tourism department officials said there was no proper correspondence from the railways and if there was proper coordination, the department would be interested in encouraging tourism. (Representational image: PTI)

No takers for much-touted Bharat Gaurav trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Expecting 7.5 pc economic growth rate this year: Modi

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray greets supporters gathered outside his official residence 'Varsha', before leaving for his personal residence 'Matoshree', in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uddhav vacates CM’s bungalow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

Aryan Khan (PTI)

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Clashes mar Hanuman Jayanti fete

Police deployed to control the situation after violent clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession at Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Mundka fire: Absconding building owner arrested

Journalists, security personnel and civil defence officials at the site, as NDRF personnel carry out rescue and relief work after a massive fire at an office building near the Mundka Metro Station, in West Delhi. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

Gangrape accused taken into in 3-day police custody

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->