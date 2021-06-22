Nation Crime 22 Jun 2021 Man with 'Peter ...
Nation, Crime

Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in case of sexually assaulting minor girl

PTI
Published Jun 22, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2021, 12:17 pm IST
'Peter Pan Syndrome' is a term used to describe an adult male or female who is socially immature
The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention will serve no purpose as the probe into the matter is completed and nothing has to be recovered from him. (Representational image)
 The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention will serve no purpose as the probe into the matter is completed and nothing has to be recovered from him. (Representational image)

Mumbai: A Mumbai court has granted bail to a man suffering from 'Peter Pan Syndrome' in connection with a case of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Special Judge S C Jadhav on Monday granted bail to the 23-year-old accused on a bond of Rs 25,000 and several other conditions.

 

Appearing for the accused, advocate Sunil Pandey, stated that his client is suffering from the 'Peter Pan Syndrome'- a term used to describe an adult male or female who is socially immature.

"The victim's family knew about their relationship. But, her family didn't like their relationship due to the boy's illness and poor background and also had a grudge against his family members," Pandey told the court.

The lawyer further said the victim had the knowledge of what she was doing and got into the relationship voluntarily.

 

However, special public prosecutor Veena Shelar opposed the plea and denied all the allegations made by the applicant.

The prosecution contended that there is prima-facie sufficient material on record to show the involvement of the applicant in the commission of the offence.

There is no material on record about the illness of the accused applicant. If the accused is released on bail, he may tamper with the evidence in the case, the prosecutor said.

The court, after hearing the submissions, granted bail to the accused, saying his detention will serve no purpose as the probe into the matter is completed and nothing has to be recovered from him.

 

The court noted that the victim's statement "prima facie shows she herself left her parents' house and joined the company the accused".

The facts of the case indicate the girl (even though she is a minor) had sufficient knowledge and capacity to know full import of what she was doing and only thereafter voluntarily joined the applicant, the court observed.

...
Tags: mumbai court, peter pan syndrome, sexually assaulting minor girl
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

As soon as a vacation bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Bose assembled to commence the day's proceedings, Justice Gupta said his brother judge is recusing himself from hearing these appeals. (PTI)

Narada case: SC judge recuses from hearing pleas of CM Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with member of the press, via video conference in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Gandhi releases white paper on Covid management

The MMTS trains, which used to carry on an average, around one lakh passengers a day, are returning to the rails 15 months after the services were suspended from March 23, 2020, because of Covid-19 concerns. (DC image)

Hyderabad MMTS to resume services from tomorrow

Atiya Begum, mother of Aliya Begum. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad mother urges MEA to rescue, bring back daughter stuck in Qatar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sprinter Milkha Singh was made in Secunderabad

A colony in the Secunderabad EME Centre is named after him, as also the Stadium inside the EME Centre where he trained. (Photo:DC)
 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

26/11 terror attack: US court to hold in-person extradition hearing of Tahawwur Rana

Rana, a childhood friend of prime convict David Coleman Headley, was re-arrested on June 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo: PTI/File)

WhatsApp sues Indian govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants. (Photo: PTI)

Covid deaths go uncounted as kin take bodies against medical advice in AP

This practice is very much prevalent in rural areas where family members take patients to hospitals in critical stage, and return with them when told there are no beds, oxygen or other facilities. (Representational Image/AFP)

Two arrested for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in UP's Fatehpur

A post-mortem examination of the victim confirmed rape and then murder by throttling. (DC file photo)

Youngster’s body chopped into pieces, buried by his lover’s father in AP

Disclosing the case details to this newspaper, Palamaner sub-division DSP Mr C.M. Gangaiah said the family members of the deceased lodged a missing complaint with Palamaner Police on 26th of this month after he went missing on May 22 night.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham