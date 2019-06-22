Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; KL Rahul goes back to pavilion after scoring 30
 
Nation Crime 22 Jun 2019 UP: 11-year-old girl ...
Nation, Crime

UP: 11-year-old girl raped, killed, 'head crushed with bricks'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 22, 2019, 3:21 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Later, the girl’s naked body which had injury marks around her neck and private parts was found.
Police said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. (Representational Image)
 Police said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered. (Representational Image)

Unnao: An 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, reported IANS. The incident took place on Friday.  

The girl was found missing when her father woke up in the middle of the night. The girl’s father said, “Initially, I thought that she might have gone to nearby fields to go to the toilet. However, when she did not return for long, I along with my family and neighbours launched a search and found my daughter's body lying in an orchard. Her head was badly crushed with bricks," he said.

 

Later, the girl’s naked body which had injury marks around her neck and private parts was found.

Police said that a case of rape and murder under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) has been registered.

...
Tags: up crime, crime, rape, pocso act
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd. (Photo: File)

Fresh clashes break out in trouble-hit Bhatpara; many injured

Heads of all Afghan political parties and the political advisory to the Afghan president participated in 'Lahore Process' conference. (Photo: ANI)

Pak supports an Afghanistan that is at peace with itself: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

The TikTok team expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. (Photo: File)

'Not promoting activity that may cause harm': TiKTok after boy's death

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Huawei Mate X 2 concept gets us excited for future of foldable smartphones

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

2 minor girls sexually assaulted in separate incidents

Two incidents of alleged sexual assault on minor girls were reported here, police said Saturday. (Representational Image)

Police arrests gym owner for thrashing woman toll collector in Gurugram

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Man stabbed to death inside train over seat dispute in Bihar

His body was found near the toilet inside the train. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi man kills wife, 3 children by slitting their throats; arrested

The knife used in the incident has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said. (Representational Image)

72-year-old man declared dead by MP govt hospital, found alive next day

Man who was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in Sagar district. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham