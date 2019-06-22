Cricket World Cup 2019

 LIVE !  :  On the other hand, Afghanistan has lost all the five matches it played. (Photo: Cricket World Cup/Twitter/AFP) ICC World Cup 2019: IND VS AFG LIVE; Match will start at 3 pm
 
Nation Crime 22 Jun 2019 Man stabbed to death ...
Nation, Crime

Man stabbed to death inside train over seat dispute in Bihar

ANI
Published Jun 22, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 22, 2019, 2:04 pm IST
According to the victim's brother, the accused boarded the train and he forcefully asked the deceased for a seat in the train.
His body was found near the toilet inside the train. (Photo: Representational)
 His body was found near the toilet inside the train. (Photo: Representational)

Chhapra: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by a co-passenger over a dispute regarding a seat in Pawan Express train here in the wee hours of Friday. His body was found near the toilet inside the train.

"The victim, who hails from Darbhanga in Bihar, was stabbed after they had a tussle over a seat in a general compartment in Pawan Express on Friday," Sanjeet Kumar, Assistant Sub-inspector (ASI) of Government Railway Police (GRP), told ANI.

 

According to the victim's brother, the accused boarded the train and he forcefully asked the deceased for a seat in the train.

"After they had an argument, police took hold of the accused of creating disturbance inside the train. Later, someone informed that he was stabbed and we found his body lying on the floor next to the washroom," he added.

The victim along with his brother and relatives was travelling to Mumbai from Bihar.

...
Tags: murder, indian railways
Location: India, Bihar, Chapra


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

West Bengal: A three-member BJP delegation, including SS Ahluwalia, Satya Pal Singh and VD Ram, reach Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas district over clashes between the BJP and TMC in the state. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

BJP team reaches violence-hit Bhatapara, will submit report to Amit Shah

Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had adopted Barolia in 2015 as a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Smriti Irani, Goa CM visit deceased BJP worker's home in Amethi

The female toll plaza employee was sitting in booth number 27 when at around 9 am a black SUV approached the toll gate. (Photo: ANI)

Police arrests gym owner for thrashing woman toll collector in Gurugram



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sorry Galaxy Fold! Huawei Mate X 2 is the foldable phone we crave

The original Huawei Mate X is said to be a much more refined device in comparison to the Galaxy Fold even though it’s a first generation handset.
 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.
 

Samsung Galaxy M40 review: 'O' so good!

The Samsung Galaxy M40 is fitted with a gorgeous 6.3-inch PLS LCD display.
 

Thousands watch summer solstice from Stonehenge

Stonehenge, a World Heritage site, is believed to be 4,500 years old. It is known for its alignment with the movements of the sun. (Photo: AP)
 

‘A half-hour away’: How Donald Trump opted against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump had been given a series of options Thursday night on how to respond to Iran’s downing of an unmanned American surveillance drone. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Delhi man kills wife, 3 children by slitting their throats; arrested

The knife used in the incident has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said. (Representational Image)

72-year-old man declared dead by MP govt hospital, found alive next day

Man who was declared dead by a doctor at a government hospital in Sagar district. (Photo: ANI)

85-year-old woman tortured by nurse in Kolkata, held

The family members had installed a CCTV camera in the room of the old lady after noticing black injury marks on her face and body. (Photo: Representational)

Death toll touches 128 in Muzaffarpur due to encephalitis

As per official data, the death toll in government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) has touched 108 while 20 children died at Kejriwal hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease. (Photo: File)

4 men assaulted cop who tried to stop from drinking in public in Chennai; held

The incident took place on June 14, however, the incident came to light recently when a video of the same went viral on social media. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham