Six including juvenile nabbed for honour killing

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 22, 2022, 2:14 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 7:24 am IST
TSHRC issued a notice to the city police commissioner asking for a report on the killing of the victim, Neeraj Panwar
The Shah Iniyat Gunj police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, on Saturday for the ‘honour killing’ of Neeraj Panwar. (Photo: Twitter)
 The Shah Iniyat Gunj police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, on Saturday for the ‘honour killing’ of Neeraj Panwar. (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: The Shah Iniyat Gunj police arrested six persons, including a juvenile, on Saturday for the ‘honour killing’ of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death by the relatives of his wife whom he married last year against her family’s wishes.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) issued a notice to the city police commissioner asking for a report on the killing of the victim, Neeraj Panwar.

 

The accused were identified as Abhinandan Yadav alias Nandan, 26, K. Vijay Yadav, 22, K. Sanjay Yadav, 25, B. Rohith Yadav, Mahesh Aheer Yadav alias Gotiya, 21, and a juvenile, said west zone DCP Joel Davis.

Panwar alias Bunty, who was into groundnut business at Kolsawadi in Sultan Bazaar area, fell in love with Sanjana and married her on 13 April, 2021. Her family had rejected their relationship when they reached out to them for blessings.  “The couple were residing at Shamsheergunj area of Falaknuma ever since and Neeraj had to visit Kolsawadi often for work, an area which is close to her family and cousins. Allegedly irked by his frequent visit to their area, they hatched a plan to kill him and accordingly, ambushed him at Yadagiri Galli near the Begum Bazaar fish market on Friday night when he was crossing the area on a bike with his grandfather. The gang attacked him with knives and boulders, following which he sustained severe bleeding injuries and succumbed while undergoing treatment at Osmania General Hospital,” explained the DCP.

 

The accused men were booked under Sections 302 and 325 r/w 34 of the IPC and placed under arrest on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Human Rights Commission stated, “The TSHRC took suo motu cognizance of the honour killing news report in the media and called for a report from the commissioner of police, Hyderabad by June 30.”

