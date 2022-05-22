Nation Crime 22 May 2022 Siblings replace Rs. ...
Nation, Crime

Siblings replace Rs. 4 lakh cash from home with fake notes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published May 22, 2022, 3:00 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 7:09 am IST
Police said the children replaced the money in their almirah with fake ‘Children’s Bank’ notes
The teenagers who are in Class 9 spent the money to buy gadgets, movie tickets and to party. (Representational Image/ DC)
 The teenagers who are in Class 9 spent the money to buy gadgets, movie tickets and to party. (Representational Image/ DC)

Hyderabad: Two siblings, aged 8 and 9, took away about Rs 4 lakh in cash from their almirah over the course of a month and handed it to their teenaged minor neighbours, police said on Saturday. The teenagers who are in Class 9 spent the money to buy gadgets, movie tickets and to party. The Jeedimetla police have booked a case.

Police said the children replaced the money in their almirah with fake ‘Children’s Bank’ notes

 

About a month ago, the two boys saw their father, Shiva Shanker, an employee in a pharma company, keep the money inside the almirah and allegedly shared the news with their neighbours, aged 13 and 14.

“Persuaded by the teenagers, the siblings started stealing stashes of currency notes, replacing the stolen notes with fakes. In the course of a month, the teens spent Rs 4 lakh for buying watches, mobiles, food, gadgets and paid for movie tickets and online games,” said Jeedimetla inspector K. Balraj.

“After checking the money and finding the fake notes, the parents questioned their kids who spilled the beans,” the inspector said, adding that following a complaint from the parents a case was booked and that the cops are yet to start the recovery process.

 

...
Tags: fake notes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 22 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Former TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. (DC)

KCR implementing secret agenda to ruin farmers: Uttam

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (DC File Image)

Kavitha fires fresh salvo at BJP, Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

PM Modi in Japan on Monday for Quad summit

Speaking to the media, agriculture minister S. Niranjan Reddy accused the Congress and BJP leaders of stooping to do 'petty politics'. (Photo: Facebook)

TRS counters criticism over KCR’s sops to farmers of other states



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Those who tried to spoil Punjab's atmosphere will get strictest punishment: CM Mann

Delhi Chief Minister & AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (PTI file image)

More buildings bulldozed in Madhya Pradesh

BJP Yuva Morcha members burn an effigy of senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh over his tweet on Khargone violence, in Jabalpur. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court to hear Disha panel report today

Independent counsel P.V. Krishnamachary, representing the families of the four accused in the Disha case of 2019, said that Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, and Justices L. Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli will be on the bench. — PTI

Major terror strike ahead of PM's Jammu visit foiled

Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, arrives at the site of an attack in Jammu, India, Friday, April. 22, 2022. Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer were killed in two separate armed clashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said on Friday, two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the disputed region.(AP Photo)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->