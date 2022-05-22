Murder case registered against MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar

KAKINADA: Police booked YSRC MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar on the charge of murdering his former car driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, 22, and were in the process of arresting him, Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu said on Saturday.

He told reporters that the case had been booked as per the statements given by the family of Subrahmanyam. Bhaskar has also been booked under the SC, ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

Bhaskar had taken Subrahmanyam with him in his car at about 8.30 pm on Thursday. The MLC brought the body home past midnight on Friday and told Subrahmanyam’s family that he had met with an accident.

Answering questions, Ravindranath Babu said that Subrahmanyam’s family members did not cooperate with the police for the inquest and post-mortem till Saturday evening. This had delayed the registering of the case against the MLC.

The SP said the case was booked against Udaya Bhaskar after the police persuaded the family. He said there was no failure of the police.

Ravindranath Babu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy had made it clear that the inquiry into the case should be transparent and that stringent action should be taken against the accused.

He said that as per the preliminary statements of Subrahmanyam’s family, the Sarvapuram police had booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code. It would now be altered to Section 302 (murder) and investigated, he said.