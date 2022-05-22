Nation Crime 22 May 2022 DGP assures fair inv ...
DGP assures fair investigation into Subramanyam’s death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 22, 2022, 1:03 am IST
Updated May 22, 2022, 1:15 am IST
 AP Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday assured that a fair investigation will be conducted into the death of Veedhi Subramanyam. (DC)

TIRUPATI / KAKINADA: AP Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy on Saturday assured that a fair investigation will be conducted into the death of Veedhi Subramanyam, former car driver of MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar.

In his maiden reaction on the case at a press conference in Tirupati, the DGP explained that investigation will pick up pace once the report on post-mortem of Subramanyam is received. He pointed out that a case has already been registered.

 

“We will soon take a call on interrogating the accused,” Rajendranath Reddy maintained.

The DGP’s assurance came soon after family members of YSRC MLC’s former driver agreed for post-mortem on his body. Kakinada district superintendent of police M. Ravindranath Babu told Deccan Chronicle that as per report of the post-mortem, criminal sections booked in the case will be altered.

Meanwhile, authorities deployed police in large numbers at the mortuary of Government General Hospital in Kakinada, where the body of Subramanyam had been kept prior to the post-mortem. Telugu Desam leaders, including party’s fact-finding committee comprising former ministers Pithani Satyanarayana, K.S. Jawahar and P. Sujatha tried to break into the mortuary room. But police prevented them from doing so. This led to a scuffle between police and TD activists, in which party leader M.S. Raju got injured.

 

CPI, CPM and CPI (ML) Liberation members staged a dharna in front of the mortuary, protesting against what they called the “killing of Subramanyam.” CPM leaders M. Rajasekhar, D. Sesh Babji, K. Veerababu, CPI district secretary T. Madhu and Liberation leader B. Banagarraju demanded that the government order a detailed probe into the past criminal history of YSRC MLC Ananta Babu as well as his role in Subramanyam’s death case.

High Court advocate J. Sravan Kumar demanded that the police book the ruling YSRC MLC under section 302. He maintained that had there really been an accident, Ananta Babu should have informed the police or got 108 ambulance for treatment of his ex-car driver’s injuries.
Sravan Kumar declared that schedule castes’ organisations will launch a massive agitation and block national highways if the state government does not do justice to Subramanyam’s family members.

 

AP Bar Council members observed that there has been clear suppression of material facts in the case when it is clear that Ananta Babu is an accused in the case.

