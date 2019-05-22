LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Crime 22 May 2019 22-yr-old Delhi man ...
Nation, Crime

22-yr-old Delhi man kills father, chopps off body in fit of rage

ANI
Published May 22, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Police have nabbed accused, who on interrogation revealed that he took this step as his father used to argue with him and scold him.
'A 48-year-old man was killed and his body chopped off for disposal by his 22-year-old son in a fit of rage in Farsh Bazaar,' police said.
 'A 48-year-old man was killed and his body chopped off for disposal by his 22-year-old son in a fit of rage in Farsh Bazaar,' police said.

New Delhi: A 22-year-old man killed his father in a fit of rage here, the police said.

The accused after killing his father, chopped off latter's body and disposed it. The incident took place in Farsh Bazaar area of the national capital.

 

The police have nabbed the accused, who on interrogation revealed that he took the extreme step as his father used to argue with him and scold him quite often.

"A 48-year-old man was killed and his body chopped off for disposal by his 22-year-old son in a fit of rage in Farsh Bazaar. The son said that his father used to scold him often. The accused has been apprehended. Further investigation is underway," said DCP (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav.

...
Tags: delhi crime, crime, murder
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Speaking on unresolved border issues, Luo said that it is important to maintain peace and tranquillity and 'border disputes are left over by history.' (Photo: ANI)

Reached consensus with India to make bilateral ties stable: Chinese Envoy

Both the workers had gone inside the tank for cleaning purpose, however, they inhaled the poisonous gas, said fire officer Ashok Kumar Jaiswal. (Photo: ANI)

2 labourers die after inhaling poisonous gas at flour mill in Delhi

Hailing Modi’s leadership and expressing faith in him, the resolution adopted by NDA leaders said their alliance is a true representative of India’s diversity and dynamism. (Photo: AP)

PM expresses concern over ‘needless controversy’ on EVMs at NDA meeting

Alexander, a PhD student from Osmania University, and his associates attacked National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samiti President Karne Srisailam during a press conference. (Photo: Twitter I ANI)

Watch: Dalit body president attacked during press conference in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nepalese mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa climbs Mt Everest for a record 24th time

By achieving this feat, Sherpa has become the only Mountaineer in the world to hold the record for most Everest summits. (Photo: AP)
 

'My sister is blackmailing me for Rs 25 lakh', says sprinter Dutee Chand

Dutee, who has been hailed for her revelation, is facing a tough battle of acceptance in her family. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple mistakenly reveals exciting new iPhone feature

Apple’s implementation of Touch ID will be unlike we have ever seen till date. (Photo: Everything Apple Pro)
 

Queen Elizabeth wants a social media manager, salary Rs 26 lakhs

A host of things are required out of the candidate. (Photo:AP)
 

Want to keep your car cool? Cover it with cow dung like this Ahmedabad man

The post left many intrigued while others wanted to know how the owners would deal with the cow dung owner. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Cannes 2019: Elle Fanning faints at Chopard Trophee dinner

Elle Fanning. (Photo: AP/Joel C Ryan/Invision)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

TikTok celebrity Mohit Mor shot dead near Delhi

Mohit Mor had over 5.17 lakh followers on social media app TikTok. (Photo: Facebook)

Four cases of gold smuggling at Chennai international airport

In another case on Tuesday, Sathakathulla( 46) of Ramanathapuram who had arrived from Sharjah was intercepted. During his personal search, 443 grams gold valued at Rs.14.5 lakhs was recovered from him and the same was seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

18-year-old commits suicide in Kota after man blackmails with objectionable video

The girl allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan of her hostel room on Sunday. (Photo: Representional)

SC refuses to set up special bench for ex-Kolkata top cop's plea

The CBI, in its plea, had sought permission for custodial interrogation of Kumar, who earlier headed the West Bengal police special investigation team (SIT) probing the chit fund scam, over his alleged role in destroying evidence in the case. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Woman loses 10 tola gold chain to snatchers

Prima facie, the investigators suspect that the persons involved in the offence could be experienced violators who, in the past, might have been held for similar offences in other areas, so they’re trying to match the photographs recovered from the CCTV footage installed in the vicinity of the crime scene with the photographs of such offenders.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham