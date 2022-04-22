Nation Crime 22 Apr 2022 Man ends life due to ...
Nation, Crime

Man ends life due to loan agents' pressure

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Apr 22, 2022, 11:56 pm IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 8:48 am IST
Rajkumar had taken Rs 12,000 through an online loan app and repaid Rs 4,000 through EMIs
 A 28-year-old from Amberpet, who worked as a security guard, hanged himself at his home due to harassment from digital loan sharks. — Representational image/DC

Hyderabad: Despite strict crackdown, suicides due to harassment by mobile loan applications continue in the city. In the last two years, around seven to eight persons have committed suicide in Telangana for similar reasons.

In the latest case, a 28-year-old from Jiyaguda killed himself, unable to overcome harassment by agents of loan apps. The victim Rajkumar, killed himself after ‘collection agents’ started messaging his friends.

 

Kulsumpura police inspector, T. Ashok Kumar, said that the case was altered to Sec. 306 (abetment to suicide) and a probe has been launched against the company that provided him loan.

“Rajkumar had taken Rs 12,000 through an online loan app and repaid Rs 4,000 through EMIs. While taking the loan, the youth had given contact numbers of friends as reference. Since he failed to repay the remaining amount, the lenders sent messages to his friends. This incident came to light after his friends told his parents about the messages, following which we altered the case and started a probe,” he said.

 

In yet another incident reported in February, a 28-year-old from Amberpet, who worked as a security guard, hanged himself at his home due to harassment from digital loan sharks.

In many cases, agents demanded money even after the clients had cleared their dues.

Hyderabad and the neighbouring districts have reported several such suicides. The lenders message friends of the victim by branding them as ‘frauds’, police said.

“Several apps claiming to be instant loan enablers are reaching out to people, especially the digitally-educated youngsters with petty jobs,” police sources said.

 

Speaking about police action after complaints are lodged, senior officials said “We will be taking action against those named under Section 306 and will also be charging the call centres running this business.”

They appealed to the public not to install loan-based applications.

Tags: harassment by mobile loan app, collection agents, digital loan sharks
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


