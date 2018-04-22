search on deccanchronicle.com
29-year-old merchant navy officer arrested for stalking 5 Delhi college girls

Published Apr 22, 2018, 10:14 am IST
The man identified as Suraj Dey works as a senior officer with a Hong Kong-based merchant navy company.
On Saturday, the accused Suraj Dey was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody. (Representational image)
New Delhi: A 29-year-old merchant navy officer was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and sending lewd messaged to five girls of a college in south Delhi. According to police sources, the man identified as Suraj Dey works as a senior officer with a Hong Kong-based merchant navy company.

The accused met one of the girls in a park and told her that he was looking for a PG accommodation for his friend. Following this, they exchanged phone numbers, reports suggested.

 

The girl told the police that couple of days later, the accused, a resident of Amar Colony, started misbehaving with her. She also said when she blocked his number, he sent her obscene messages from another phone number.

The police said that the accused later started stalking her.

The student filed a police complaint on April 17.

On the basis of the girl's complaint, the police arrested Dey and started investigations.

During the probe, the police found that the accused had been sending lewd messages to four more girls of the same college. He used multiple phone numbers to harass the girls, say police sources.

On Saturday, Dey was produced in court and sent to three-day judicial custody.

Tags: crime, merchant navy officer, sexual harassment, college girls harassed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




