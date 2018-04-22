6-month-old girl raped, killed in Indore, suspect seen on CCTV

The blood-soaked body of the infant was recovered on Friday afternoon from the basement of the commercial building when a shopkeeper had gone there to open his shop. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bhopal: A six-month-old girl was abducted, raped and then murdered in Indore, police said on Saturday.

The accused Suneel Bheel, 21, committed the heinous crime early on Friday to “avenge” the snub he received from the victim’s mother. He was thrashed by irate mob outside the local court where he was produced on Saturday.

The incident, coming in the wake of national outcry over the Kathua gang-rape and murder case in which an eight-year-old girl was allegedly sexually tortured and murdered in Jammu in January, has left the state stunned and shocked.

“The incident has shaken my soul. Our society must introspect,” Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

According to police, the accused, a relative of the victim, kidnapped her when she was asleep with her parents outside the Rajwada Fort and took her to the basement of a commercial building where he allegedly raped her and threw her on the floor leading to her death.

The footage of a CCTV installed in the locality caught him carrying the baby to the building and later coming out empty handed. Post-mortem revealed injuries in her private parts, head and face, police said.

According to police, the accused had come to meet the girl’s mother to seek her intervention to get his wife back. His wife, sister of the victim’s mother, deserted him.