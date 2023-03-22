  
Nation, Crime

Teenmaar Malanna, aides held for abducting, thrashing cops in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 22, 2023, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 7:50 am IST
Teenmaar Mallanna. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: The Medipally Police on Wednesday announced the arrest of Chintapandu Naveen Kumar alias Teenmar Mallanna, who, along with four others, was booked for assaulting and wrongfully confining police officers on duty. They were produced in Hayathnagar court and remanded to 14-day judicial custody at the Cherlapally jail.

Around 8 pm on Tuesday, the police were conducting checks near Raghavendra Bhavan in Peerzadiguda when two police constables in civil clothes stopped three persons who were carrying lathis.

Upon stopping them and despite informing them that they were police officials conducting checks, the two constables were taken forcibly to a news office building in the vicinity and assaulted. The incident was witnessed by several people in the vicinity.

When the police tried to show their ID cards, the trio grabbed the same and took them to Teenmaar Mallanna in the news office. Mallanna allegedly ordered them to bring the constables to a room in the building, snatched their phones and thrashed them severely.

Subsequently, police teams were deployed to rescue the constables, who stormed the office. Senior officials of the Rachakonda police commissionerate, who also went to the spot, said that the accused blatantly obstructed them while they were rescuing the constables.

The police registered a case against Mallanna and his associates, identified as Bandaru Ravinder, Uppala Nikhil, Sirra Sudhakar and Chintala Sandeep Kumar. An FIR was lodged under sections of abduction, assaulting government officials on duty, attempt to murder and illegal confinement.

