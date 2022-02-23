Nation Crime 22 Feb 2022 Vivekananda killing ...
Nation, Crime

Vivekananda killing case shifts to Kadapa district court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 23, 2022, 3:33 am IST
Updated Feb 23, 2022, 6:54 am IST
The court order was issued on the complaint of one Uday Kumar Reddy
The CBI recorded a statement of Sheikh Dastagiri, former driver of Vivekananda Reddy, at the Pulivendula court under Section 164 CrPC on Tuesday. (Representational image/ DC File)
 The CBI recorded a statement of Sheikh Dastagiri, former driver of Vivekananda Reddy, at the Pulivendula court under Section 164 CrPC on Tuesday. (Representational image/ DC File)

Anantapur: The Kadapa RIMS police on Tuesday registered a case against CBI assistant superintendent Ram Singh, investigating officer in the murder case of YSRC former MP Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy, following a court order.

The court order was issued on the complaint of one Uday Kumar Reddy, an employee of the Uranium Corporation of India and associate of YSRC MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy.

 

Uday Kumar Reddy had complained to the Kadapa ASP against Ram Singh on February 18 citing harassment and pressure. He alleged that the CBI wanted to include him in the case as a witness. When there was no action on his complaint, he moved the court and secured an order.

According to the FIR available with this newspaper, the RIMS police registered FIR Cr.No. 29/2022 against Ram Singh under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for threatening, causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, the trial of the murder case was shifted to the Kadapa district court from the Pulivendula court because the accused were lodged in the Kadapa central prison.

 

The CBI recorded a statement of Sheikh Dastagiri, former driver of Vivekananda Reddy, at the Pulivendula court under Section 164 CrPC on Tuesday. Dastagiri was Accused No 4 in the case, but turned approver on August 31 last.

An appeal against his turning approver was dismissed by the High Court recently.

Sources revealed the CBI team spoke to Dastagiri for an hour at a roads and buildings guest house in Pulivendula prior to producing him in court.

Sources revealed that Dastagiri told the CBI that he was being forced and offered inducements to support the accused against the CBI. He said that Gorla Bharat Kumar Yadav, a relative of the murder case accused Sunil Yadav, and defence counsel of another accused, Devineni Siva Shankar Reddy, had met him near the helipad a few weeks ago and offered him up to 20 acres of land and money if he spoke against the CBI.

 

Following the confession statement by Dastagiri and the mentioning of the role of Y.S. Bhaskar Reddy, father of Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, sources said the CBI is likely to name a few more persons as accused.

In the related development, the court extended judicial custody for 14 more days of the three accused Siva Shankar Reddy, Sunil Yadav and Uma Shankar Reddy. Siva Shankar Reddy was being treated at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Cciences (RIMS) Hospital and could not be produced in court. Erra Gangi Reddy, another accused, is on bail.

 

Tags: murder case of y.s. vivekananda reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


