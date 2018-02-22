search on deccanchronicle.com
Hyderabad: Couple talked of child sacrifice, clip seized

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Feb 22, 2018, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 3:31 am IST
Accused believed his wife was ‘possessed’ by evil spirits.
A bloodstain at the spot on the terrace where the severed head of the baby was lying.
Hyderabad: An incriminating audio has surfaced of the Chilkanagar human sacrifice case involving the discovery of the severed head of a baby on the terrace of a house a few weeks ago in the city. 

Recorded by the accused K. Rajasekhar himself on his mobile phone, the dramatic audio contains a conversation between him and wife Srilatha. Police said the accused is heard asking his wife (who is believed to be possessed with evil spirits) about “the reason behind their sufferings and what could be the solution”. Among other questions he asked, one was —“what kind of sacrifice would help, like an animal or human?”

 

The shocking human sacrifice case involves the recovery of the chopped off head of a baby girl found on the terrace of a house owned by Rajasekhar, the main accused in the case. Rajasekhar had alerted the police claiming that some unknown person placed the baby’s head on the terrace of his house and there was no trace of the remaining body.

Investigation revealed that Rajasekhar had himself chopped the baby's head, threw the torso in Musi river and performed puja with the head, while the couple sat naked on the night of lunar eclipse hoping that this would improve the wife’s health.

The audio was accessed by the police from his seized phone after Rajashekar's arrest. It has been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for audio analysis. Another audio was also found where the accused enquired about ‘Nara bali’ with his friends. The FSL will carry out a frame-based study with a help of a spectroscope to check the authentication of the video. 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, station house officer P. Venkateshwarulu said, “The 34-minute audio was shot on November 17 last by Rajasekhar at his residence in Chilkanagar. The conversation was between him and his wife who was believed to be possessed. Rajasekhar believed that Srilatha was ‘possessed’ by another woman. In the audio, he questions her on why they were facing health and financial issues, why his wife was being victimised etc. He then asked the ‘other woman’ if she wanted a ‘human sacrifice or a janthu bali’ to free his wife from her spell. The woman did not ‘talk of human sacrifice”. The audio has been sent to FSL for authentication.”

Rachakonda police have arrested the K. Rajashekhar, 40, and his wife Srilatha, 30, on charge of abducting and killing the infant in the name of ‘human bali’. 

