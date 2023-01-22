  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Crime 22 Jan 2023 Telangana govt offic ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana govt official held for intruding into woman IAS officer's house

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2023, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2023, 1:58 pm IST
Telangana senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal (Image credit: Twitter/@SmitaSabharwal)
 Telangana senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal (Image credit: Twitter/@SmitaSabharwal)

Hyderabad: A Telangana government official was arrested for allegedly intruding into the house of senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal here, even as the former claimed to have gone to the place to discuss service issues with her, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when a deputy tahsildar intruded into the house of Sabharwal, it said.

The IAS officer raised an alarm after noticing the man in her house following which the security personnel caught hold of him and alerted the police.

"Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are - always check the doors/locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency," Sabharwal tweeted.

The deputy tahsildar, was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 458 based on a complaint lodged by the IAS officer, a police official at Jubilee Hills Police Station told PTI.

Section 458 of IPC deals with lurking, trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.

The deputy tahsildar has claimed that he went to the IAS officer's house regarding his service.

The case was registered against the official, who had gone to the IAS officer's house in a car along with his friend, who was waiting in the car outside and the duo was subsequently arrested. They were lodged in a central prison here.

The deputy tahsildar has claimed that he was facing problem in getting promotion and in that regard he went to the IAS officer's house to seek some help over the matter, the police official said adding: "However, a police custody petition will be filed (in the court) and we will take them into custody and interrogate to ascertain the truth."

...
Tags: telangana government official, ias officer smita sabharwal, telangana ias officer
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The boy, along with his parents, came to visit his aunt living nearby the forest area. He came out of his aunt’s house with a biscuit packet. On the way, a leopard is said to have attacked him and dragged him into the bushes. — Representational Image/PTI

Leopard mauls boy in T. Narsipur

Yadav also hit out at the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government over investments in the state. — DC File Image

BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024, says Akhilesh Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)

Prez to confer national award to 11 children Monday

The elephant, code-named Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7), roaming inside the forest at Dhoni and neighbouring villages in the district was found by the Rapid Response Team (Photo by arrangement)

After long search, rogue elephant PT-7 tranquilised in Kerala



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hand grenades found in house of people accused of terror links: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has recovered two hand grenades from their rented accommodation in Bhalswa Dairy area, officials said on Saturday. (Image: PTI)

Cyber con artists on the prowl to trick people into fake brand promotion

According to cybercrime investigators, such cases are on the rise in the commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda. (Image: Twitter)

Bomb blast at TMC leader's house in Bengal, 3 dead

The impact of the blast was so heavy that it not only blew off the mud house with a thatched roof but also flew away the victims.

Air India pee row: Crew, pilot de-rostered; CEO apologises, reviews alcohol policy

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on Saturday apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November. (PTI)

NIA registers 'all-time high' 73 terror cases in 2022: Official data

National Investigation Agency (Representational Image/PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->