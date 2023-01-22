Telangana govt official held for intruding into woman IAS officer's house

Hyderabad: A Telangana government official was arrested for allegedly intruding into the house of senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal here, even as the former claimed to have gone to the place to discuss service issues with her, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened on Thursday night when a deputy tahsildar intruded into the house of Sabharwal, it said.

The IAS officer raised an alarm after noticing the man in her house following which the security personnel caught hold of him and alerted the police.

"Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are - always check the doors/locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency," Sabharwal tweeted.

The deputy tahsildar, was booked under Indian Penal Code Section 458 based on a complaint lodged by the IAS officer, a police official at Jubilee Hills Police Station told PTI.

Section 458 of IPC deals with lurking, trespass or house-breaking by night after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint.

The deputy tahsildar has claimed that he went to the IAS officer's house regarding his service.

The case was registered against the official, who had gone to the IAS officer's house in a car along with his friend, who was waiting in the car outside and the duo was subsequently arrested. They were lodged in a central prison here.

The deputy tahsildar has claimed that he was facing problem in getting promotion and in that regard he went to the IAS officer's house to seek some help over the matter, the police official said adding: "However, a police custody petition will be filed (in the court) and we will take them into custody and interrogate to ascertain the truth."