Govt officer held for intruding into Smita Sabharwal’s house

Hyderabad: A deputy tahsildar who intruded into senior IAS officer Smita Sabharwal's official residence at around 11.45 pm was arrested by the police. The senior IAS officer, who is a secretary to the Chief Minister, was shocked when, on Thursday night, the deputy tahsildar Anand Kumar Reddy, knocked on her door while waiting outside with another stranger.

After Smita Sabharwal alerted the police, the deputy tahsildar of Medchal-Malkajgiri division was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

Police said Anand Kumar Reddy and his friend K. Babu had tricked the security personnel into allowing them into the residential complex where Smita Sabharwal and several other high-ranking bureaucrats reside.

The duo then proceeded to the IAS officer’s house. The deputy tahsildar knocked on her door, while Babu waited outside. The IAS officer was startled to see the deputy tahsildar at such an odd hour. When she questioned him, he explained that he had come to talk about his promotion and other service issues. The police and security personnel arrived on the scene as soon as she called out the alert and arrested him.

"Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/ locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency," she tweeted.

The deputy tahsildar was booked under Section 458 (trespass and house-breaking) of the IPC based on a complaint lodged by Smita Sabharwal.