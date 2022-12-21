Phobia: Mother, daughter remain inside closed home for 3 years in AP

The two were sleeping on one blanket all these three years. According to Mani’s husband Suribabu, the two used to go out of their home very rarely during the Covid phase. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

KAKINADA: An extreme case of phobia or mental imbalance has been reported from Kuyyeru village in Kajuluru mandal of Kakinada district. A 43-year-old woman, Karneedi Mani and her 20-year-old daughter Durga Bhavani went into self-isolation and did not move out of their home for the past three years. They kept their doors closed.

Her husband Karneedi Suribabu informed the local public health centre (PHC) about their deteriorating health condition and this led to police intervention and their hospitalisation on Tuesday. The husband says they were suffering from Covid-19 phobia and they also fear someone is trying sorcery to kill them.

The two have been forcibly removed from the house on Tuesday admitted to the Government General Hospital at Kakinada with the help of police and the Medical and Health Department personnel.

The two were sleeping on one blanket all these three years. According to Mani’s husband Suribabu, the two used to go out of their home very rarely during the Covid phase. For the past three years, he used to prepare food and serve them in the house. Then, for four months, they did not even allow him to serve them food. They asked him out four months ago, and he was staying at another house, preparing food and placing it on the window of the house to feed them.

On Monday evening, Suribabu informed PHC personnel about the weak condition of his wife and daughter. PHC doctor Supriya sent medical and Health personnel to the house. When they forced their way into the house, it was filled with a foul smell. Both the women were relieving themselves in the room itself, it was noticed.

With the help of Gollapalem police, both the women were taken out of the house and admitted to the GGH for both physical and psychological treatment in the psychiatry ward. Superintendent Dr Hemalatha said that they were put under observation for two days.

The daughter told the police that somebody had hatched a conspiracy to kill them by sorcery. “They killed one boy and they have threatened to kill me,” she said.