  
Nation Crime 21 Dec 2022 Kavitha paid ₹100 ...
Nation, Crime

Kavitha paid ₹100 cr bribe to AAP: ED

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Dec 21, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Dec 21, 2022, 12:49 am IST
TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)
 TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate, which has been investigating into the Delhi liquor scam, alleged that K. Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC and daughter of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the scam besides the Aam Admi Party. The other two beneficiaries are ‘Aurobindo’ Sharat Chandra Reddy and YSR Congress MP Magunta Srinivasula Reddy.

The ED, referring to its investigation and the statements recorded by various persons involved in the scam, alleged in its chargesheet that the “South Group” comprising the three persons mentioned above, paid kickbacks of Rs 100 cr to Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP to gain control over the liquor business in the national capital.

In return to the kickbacks, the South Group bagged wholesale trade and several retail zones. According to the ED, Kavitha holds 65 per cent along with the Magunta family through her proxy Arun Pillai in Indospirit, which made at least Rs 195 crore as profit by selling 14 crore bottles in retail. This is in sharp contrast to just Rs 21,000 profit made by another wholesaler Lake Forest which also paid licence fee of Rs 5 crore.

The ED alleged that Vijay Arora, representing the AAP, coerced Pernod Ricord, one of the biggest liquor manufacturers in the country, to make Indospirit as their wholesaler for Delhi. As per the deal reached between the South Group and the AAP, the 12 per cent profit accrued on sales will be shared equally between them.

According to the chargesheet, Kavitha was in constant touch with the other players either by meeting them directly in star hotels in Delhi and at her residence in Hyderabad or through FaceTime calls. The ED already established that she destroyed about dozen mobile phones apparently to erase evidence.

Arun Pillai, who the ED alleged as benami of Kavitha in Indospirit, revealed in his statement that Kavitha and Vijay Nair met in The Oberoi Maidens and discussed about recovering kickbacks paid to AAP. He revealed that he had been representing Kavitha in Indospirit. Sameer Mahendru, another partner in Indospirit, also corroborated with Pillai’s version in his statements.

...
Tags: delhi liquor scam, kalvakuntla kavitha, magunta srinivasula reddy, liquor scan kingpin sharat chandra reddy, aurobindo pharma, arun pillai in indospirit, south group
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy supporters accuse Vijayalaxmi, Bonthu Rammohan, and his wife Sridevi of banding together against him in Uppal constituency and hatching a conspiracy to harm his image and reputation by inciting unnecessary controversies in the hope that the party leadership will deny Subhash Reddy a ticket to contest the Assembly elections in 2023.(File Image: DC)

Infighting between Uppal MLA and GHMC mayor

Now, the state government has received necessary approvals from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change and director general of foreign trade for auctioning and exporting the seized logs. — Representational Image/DC

Andhra Pradesh eyes ₹3K crore from e-auction of seized red sanders

The court also rejected the pleas of the colleges, which challenged the Regulations 3.4, 5.5, 5.6 and 6.1 of the JNTU Affiliation Procedure and Regulations (with effect from 2020-21), which mandates JNTU to obtain permission from the state government for offering new courses or increase in the seat intake in existing courses. (Photo: DC)

Telangana HC dismisses pleas of private Eng colleges

The fifth submarine of the Project-75, Kalvari Class submarines. (Photo: PTI)

Navy gets 5th scorpene-class submarine, Vagir



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

HC dismisses plea to transfer Shraddha Walkar murder case from Delhi Police to CBI

Shraddha Walkar (ANI)

Second 'fridge murder': Man chopped in 10 pieces; woman, son arrested

Poonam and her son Deepak, accused in the murder of the former's husband Anjan Das, following their arrest by police, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo/Priyank Rawat)

Cops arrrest 3 more in human trafficking case

As part of their flesh trade racket, they posted details of about 800 women from different states on social media platforms, said police. (Representational image: PTI)

Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA raids several places across Tamil Nadu

The National Investigation Agency which is probing the car cylinder explosion in Coimbatore recently, conducted searches at several places in the city and across Tamil Nadu (Representational image: ANI)

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->