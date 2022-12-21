Builders fill freshwater Mundikunta lake with rubble, construction waste

Hyderabad: Mundikunta lake, which was once a freshwater lake, is now clogged with trash such as plastic bags, concrete, rubble, construction waste, and other filth.

The reason: waste and rubbish and debris from three ongoing building

projects in Hitec City are being dumped into the lake under the guise of

development activity.

Residents have tried in vain to inform the local MLA and the GHMC officials

about the problem. However, the residents’ appeal seems to have been

disregarded by the authorities as new projects at the site have been

approved.

“Since there was no STP or municipal regulation pushed onto the

builders when our complex was built, all sewage water goes into the lake and

causes surrounding drains to overflow. There is no proper outlet for the

sewage. Rather, it opens into the rainwater drain in front of our

buildings,” said Mani Rao, a resident of Meenakshi Township in Hitec City.

She also stated that a road was recently laid from the masjid area to

connect to the Kondapur side, dividing the lake in two, whereas Nalini V,

deputy executive engineer, irrigation department (lake division), stated

that the road was always there and that a recent 'jungle clearance' drive

revealed the road beneath.

Residents claim that builders and construction workers have been offloading

the bund and concrete rubble overnight, which they believe has been

“approved and facilitated” by the agriculture department AE, revenue

department, and the local politician's henchmen, including the local ward

member. "There have been over 10-15 meetings with various authorities. The

MLA is aware of the situation here. Several submissions were made. We

collected funds for the cause, but it was in vain,” Mani Rao stated.

Some options proposed include laying a pipeline at the lake's bottom to

drain the water onto the other side. "We're working on putting cameras to

help monitor miscreants engaging in such activities," Nalini said, adding

that work on the sewerage diversion is underway and that the agency will

complete the work within 15 days.

Dr Subba Rao, an environmentalist, stated that attempts to prevent

encroachments in and around the lake began in 2012 and again in 2015, when

former irrigation minister T. Harish Rao, held a meeting with residents who

claim “he visited the area, made rosy promises but vanished”.