6-yr-old gangraped by 3 minor boys in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police filed a gangrape case against three boys, aged 14, 11, and 9, for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl.

The victim and the accused are neighbours. The boys sexually assaulted the girl while pretending to play together in the evening, the police said. The victim and her older sister were at home while their parents, who are daily wagers, went to work.

The girls’ neighbour noticed that the three boys were taking the victim into a house and then returning after a while. Because they generally played in the open, the boys taking the girl into a house made her suspicious. This happened again on Monday, and the neighbour informed the suspicious behaviour of the boys to the victim’s mother.

When the mother inquired with her daughter, it was discovered that the three boys were taking her into the house to sexually assault her. On the mother’s complaint, the boys were booked under the Pocso Act, while the girl was shifted to Bharosa centre for medical examination.