Two private buses burnt in a fire mishap in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Two private buses were burnt in a fire mishap at Nandi Musliguda, Bhadurpura, in the early hours of Monday. Of the two buses, one was completely gutted while the other was partially burnt.

The fire broke out in the first bus at 2 am. The second bus that was parked beside also caught fire and was partially burnt.

One of the commuters informed the night officer about the incident on the fire toll-free number.

A fire tender vehicle from Chandulal Baradari, with five fire officers was pressed into action, said G Venkateshwar Reddy, Chandulal Baradari, Station Fire Officer (SFO).

Though the fire tender reached the scene within 12 minutes, one vehicle was completely gutted while the seats and plastic accessories in the other vehicle that was parked just a foot close were destroyed. The estimated loss of the owners was said to be over Rs 55 lakh, police said.

The Swaraj Mazda vehicles that got burnt were parked closely by the drivers at an open plot in Nandi Musiliguda. The vehicles, bearing numbers AP28TC 4133 and AP29V 5470, were owned by Mohammed Ismail and Syed Moin.

Police and the fire officials suspect fire triggered due to a short circuit in the electric wiring in the first vehicle. A case under the Fire Act has been registered by the Bhadurpura police.