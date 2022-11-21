  
Nation Crime 21 Nov 2022 Two private buses bu ...
Nation, Crime

Two private buses burnt in a fire mishap in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 21, 2022, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Nov 21, 2022, 2:49 pm IST
Fire tenders in action. (DC/Representional image)
 Fire tenders in action. (DC/Representional image)

HYDERABAD: Two private buses were burnt in a fire mishap at Nandi Musliguda, Bhadurpura, in the early hours of Monday. Of the two buses, one was completely gutted while the other was partially burnt.

The fire broke out in the first bus at 2 am. The second bus that was parked beside also caught fire and was partially burnt.

One of the commuters informed the night officer about the incident on the fire toll-free number.

A fire tender vehicle from Chandulal Baradari, with five fire officers was pressed into action, said G Venkateshwar Reddy, Chandulal Baradari, Station Fire Officer (SFO).

Though the fire tender reached the scene within 12 minutes, one vehicle was completely gutted while the seats and plastic accessories in the other vehicle that was parked just a foot close were destroyed. The estimated loss of the owners was said to be over Rs 55 lakh, police said.

The  Swaraj Mazda vehicles that got burnt were parked closely by the drivers at an open plot in Nandi Musiliguda. The vehicles, bearing numbers AP28TC 4133 and AP29V 5470, were owned by Mohammed Ismail and Syed Moin.

Police and the fire officials suspect fire triggered due to a short circuit in the electric wiring in the first vehicle. A case under the Fire Act has been registered by the Bhadurpura police.

...
Tags: buses gutted
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Surendranagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, in Surendranagar, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Modi takes dig at Rahul, says those dethroned taking out yatra to get back to power

File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo: PTI)

Cong prez Kharge to campaign in Gujarat from Nov 26

Upset with the incident and fearing that their parents would ill-treat them, the five students went to the hostel building’s terrace and tried to commit suicide by consuming sanitizer. (Representational image)

Five girls from BC residential hostel attempt suicide after tiff with students

The deceased were identified as Navara Malleswara Rao, known as Nanaji, owner of Ambica Jewellers and his son Navara Moulesh, an engineering student. (Representational image)

Jeweller, son die in fire mishap in Visakhapatnam



MOST POPULAR

 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Several big movies to keep you hooked on to OTT this week

Chiranjeevi in GodFather (By Arrangement)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
 

KCR targets Etala return to ward off BJP in Telangana

Etala Rajendar. (Photo: Twitter)
 

21% schools in Telangana lack functional toilets for girls

Telangana fared no better in terms of the availability of functional toilets for both girls and boys, with a figure of 82.8 per cent, implying that 17.2 per cent of schools have no toilets at all, despite the national average of 96.5 per cent. — Representational Image/DC
 

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that over 430 million people worldwide currently have disabling hearing loss, the researchers said. (Pexels.com/representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mehrauli killing: Aaftab moved belongings to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police

A file photo of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. (Photo: PTI)

Conman from Hyderabad pulls off Rs. 7 cr. investment heist

The funds from the current account operated by the firm in a private bank at Habsiguda, were diverted to individual accounts in small sums. (Representational Image)

ED stops TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee's kin from flying abroad; issues summons

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (PTI)

Three of NRI family from Andhra Pradesh die in road accident in US

File photo of the family from Kurumaddali in Krishna district who were killed in a road accident in the USA. (Photo By Arrangement)

Arrests by Hyderabad cops in theft case, detect missing case from Karimnagar

Panjagutta police Shaik Khasif in a bike theft case and inadvertently reunited him with his family that he had abandoned in Karimnagar in 2019. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->