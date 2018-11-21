search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Fraudsters use TN Chief Secretary’s name on Facebook to hit at Kerala CM

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 21, 2018, 4:39 am IST
Updated Nov 21, 2018, 4:39 am IST
The FB post in Malayalam, with her photograph at the top, went viral attracting comments of all sorts from the netizens.
Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has asked director general of police to initiate thorough probe to identity the fraudsters who had posted an offensive message in her name targeting the Kerala Chief Minister for allowing women devotees to worship at Sabarimala as per the Supreme Court order.
 Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has asked director general of police to initiate thorough probe to identity the fraudsters who had posted an offensive message in her name targeting the Kerala Chief Minister for allowing women devotees to worship at Sabarimala as per the Supreme Court order.

Chennai: Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has asked director general of police to initiate thorough probe to identity the fraudsters who had posted an offensive message in her name targeting the Kerala Chief Minister for allowing women devotees to worship at Sabarimala as per the Supreme Court order.
The FB post in Malayalam, with her photograph at the top, went viral attracting comments of all sorts from the netizens, posing huge embarrassment to the senior IAS officer known for her no-nonsense attitude devoid of any controversy, and her commitment to honest work.

Translated, the offensive FB post would read: “Every government has the responsibility to implement Supreme Court orders. But the government in Kerala respects Supreme Court orders only as per their interests. Even the party slaves have started realising that those who have not implemented the order of SC's seven-judge bench are showing high interest in implementing the Sabarimala order not because of their respect to the Supreme Court”.  

 

Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has asked director general of police to initiate thorough probe to identity the fraudsters who had posted an offensive message in her name targeting the Kerala Chief Minister for allowing women devotees to worship at Sabarimala as per the Supreme Court order.Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan has asked director general of police to initiate thorough probe to identity the fraudsters who had posted an offensive message in her name targeting the Kerala Chief Minister for allowing women devotees to worship at Sabarimala as per the Supreme Court order.

While CS Girija Vaidyanathan was not available for comment, being away on tour of the cyclone-hit areas along with the Chief Minister, M V Jayaraman, Private Secretary to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told DC: “Yes, we brought it to the attention of Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan. She wrote to our CM categorically denying any knowledge of this FB post and also informed her that she has asked the DGP to investigate at once”.

“The Kerala DGP too has been told to investigate this crime”, said Jayaraman.
Independent observers feel that the FB post could be the handiwork of some rightwing activists out to embarrass the Kerala CM as they are upset over his quick acceptance of the Apex Court order permitting women of menstruating age to enter Sabarimala to worship. It is strange, and sad, that they chose to drag the TN Chief Secretary into their unholy scheme.

...
Tags: chief secretary girija vaidyanathan, fraud, facebook post, sabarimala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore wants Karan Johar to direct his biopic

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar was also part of the "Koffee With Karan" session. (Facebook Screengrab)
 

Here's how you can save money this wedding season

While checking things off their bucket lists, people often end up spending too much, even during highly competitive wedding sales. (Representational Image)
 

Miss World is all about young women who bring about a global change: Manushi Chillar

Being a champion for several causes, Manushi says that the Miss World pageantry has far evolved from the bikini contest it was first envisioned to be in the 1950s. (Facebook Screengrab/ @manushichhillarofficial)
 

Watching more than 2 hrs and 12 mins of TV daily can lead to early death, says study

Those with healthy lifestyles viewed their set for 2.2 hours a day while 2.9 hours was moderately healthy. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Only 50 per cent men feel kissing another person counts as cheating: survey

Couples also said that stress; mental health and having children had a negative impact on their sex life (Photo: AFP)
 

Menopause symptoms may be worse for women suffering emotional and physical abuse

Physical abuse increased chances of women suffering from night sweat (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP man pushes wife from second floor for not giving birth in 4 years

The woman has suffered a broken arm and a fractured leg and is recuperating at the hospital. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Tax officer held for taking bribe

Based on specific information a trap was laid by the sleuths, the accused was caught at Punjagutta division office taking money from complainant Sanjay Raghu Ram.  (Representional Image)

Here's how Sushma Swaraj's husband thanked her for 2019 polls decision

'I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running,' Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal said in a series of tweets. (Photo: Twitter Screengrab | @SushmaSwaraj)

Headless body of 19-yr-old hotel employee found dumped in drain near Mumbai

Police said the victim has been identified as Vikas Bhavdhane. (Representational Image)

Cuttack: Woman raped inside ATM kiosk near College Square

A woman was on Sunday night allegedly raped by two persons inside an ATM kiosk located at Pilgrim Road near College Square in Odisha’s Cuttack city. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham