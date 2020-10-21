After Ziva Dhoni, Vijay Sethupathi's daughter threatened

Chennai, Oct 20: The Cyber Crime Wing of the Chennai Police has registered a case against a Twitter user who issued a threat of physical violence to actor Vijay Sethupathi’s minor daughter. The Twitter user, who goes by the name Rithik, tweeted with the pictures of the actor and his minor daughter and said she should be assaulted in order for her father to understand the difficult lives of Tamils in Sri Lanka. Many Twitter users slammed him for his comment and his Twitter account was then restricted. Taking cognisance of the issue, Chennai police’s Cyber Crime wing has initiated a probe against the Twitter user. Chennai City’s Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, on Tuesday, posted on his official Twitter page that a case has been registered on receipt of a complaint in connection with the incident. “There has been a lot of concern in social media regarding comments made in social media against a celebrity. On receipt of the complaint to this effect a case in Cyber Cell has been registered,” he tweeted confirming the development. An FIR has been registered under sections 153, for provocation with intent to cause a riot, 294(B) for using obscene language in a public place and section 67 B of the Information Technology Act for transmitting obscene material through the internet. Commonly called as ‘Makkal Selvan’’, the actor Vijay Sethupathy has been in the midst of a storm, as several politicians and film personalities including Director Bhrathiraja and Tamil Eelam supporters in Tamil Nadu were against him playing the Sri Lankan cricketer Muthiah Muralitharan in his biopic. They called for the actor to back out of the film as Murali was close to the Rajapaksa family in Sri Lanka which was in power during the end of the civil war that saw the killing of thousands of Tamils. Reacting to the incident, several social media users came down heavily on the offending person and demanded that he be arrested for advocating violence against a child. Many also went on to tag the Twitter handles of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai city police.