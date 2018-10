The incident took place in Sirangipalem of Phirangipuram mandal, in which the husband died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Vijayawada: A woman killed her husband by cutting off his private organs in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday in Guntur district. The incident took place in Sirangipalem of Phirangipuram mandal, in which the husband died on the spot due to severe injuries.

The man was sleeping in his house when his wife attacked him. Phirangipuram police is investigating.