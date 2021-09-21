Nation Crime 21 Sep 2021 Fake challans amount ...
Fake challans amount to be recovered under RR Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 21, 2021, 1:29 am IST
Updated Sep 21, 2021, 6:54 am IST
It was during the registration of 340 documents in Kadapa district that authorities estimated that close to Rs 1.32 cr was misappropriated
Authorities have so far recovered Rs 80 lakh and challans for 182 documents. It appears that the officers are planning to identify non-recovery assets as non-stamp duty assets. — Representational image/DC
 Authorities have so far recovered Rs 80 lakh and challans for 182 documents. It appears that the officers are planning to identify non-recovery assets as non-stamp duty assets.

KADAPA:  Authorities are making serious efforts to recover the entire amount that has been swindled by issuing fake challans in the Department of Registrations. It has been established that crores of rupees have been pocketed by some stamp writers, who used fake challans because of which amounts were not credited to the exchequer.

It was during the registration of 340 documents in Kadapa district that the authorities estimated that close to Rs 1.32 crore was misappropriated. The Revenue Recovery Act is being enforced for recovering the entire amount. Notices were also issued to owners of documents, who were yet to pay the challan amount.

 

 It is learnt that a stamp writer has been committing massive fraud with fake challans in rural and urban sub-registrar's offices since August last year. After this came to light in July, officials confirmed that a total of Rs 1.32 crore had been embezzled.

Authorities have so far recovered Rs 80 lakh and challans for 182 documents. It appears that the officers are planning to identify non-recovery assets as non-stamp duty assets.

Attempts are being made to give the respective property owners 30 days before attaching assets under the Revenue Recovery Act if they failed to pay.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, stamps and registrations department DIG Giribabu said that they were yet to recover Rs 52 lakh. Notices have been issued to owners. He explained that the government had allowed seizing of assets under Revenue Recovery Act in coordination with the respective tehsildars.

...
