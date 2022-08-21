Police to step up patrol system in five zones

Hyderabad: To combat crime in the city more effectively and reduce response time when responding to distress calls, the city police decided to improve its patrol system in five zones, particularly in the high-profile Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

The decision was made by city police commissioner C. V. Anand, who formed a high-level committee of senior officers to discuss the existing police patrol pattern and how to improve visible policing and optimise the use of resources available to combat crime in large jurisdictional areas throughout the city.

In times of emergency, the police will respond even faster to public grievances redressed through patrol car delivery mechanisms, as well as increase overall visibility. The commissioner has already issued orders to strengthen the patrol system in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills by allocating additional patrol cars and manpower to the existing fleet.

The committee collected information available from the IT cell about Dial 100 during the past one year and accordingly decided to initiate measures.

According to Anand, this step will significantly improve the response time of field police officers to attend to Dial 100 calls as quickly as possible and also increase confidence among the general public.