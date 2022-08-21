  
Nation Crime 21 Aug 2022 Death of youngster i ...
Nation, Crime

Death of youngster in Chittoor triggers politics

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P SUBRAMANYAM
Published Aug 21, 2022, 1:43 am IST
Updated Aug 21, 2022, 1:43 am IST
On August 18, Kishan had been found floating in a pit along the bed of Neeva River. NR Peta police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC. (Representational Image)
TIRUPATI: The mysterious death of a youngster at Ellapalle village in G.D. Nellore mandal in Chittoor district has triggered a fresh round of blame game, with Telugu Desam Party national general secretary Nara Lokesh accusing the sand mafia of murder.

The deceased, identified as A. Kishan (33), is one among the villagers who are opposing sand mining in the Anantaapuram sand reach near the village. On August 18, Kishan had been found floating in a pit along the bed of Neeva River. NR Peta police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC.

Posting a video on his social media account, Nara Lokesh alleged that the sand mafia under YSRC government has been killing innocent people. “YSRC government tonsured a Dalit youth Varaprasad for obstructing sand smuggling. Now, locals and family members of Kishan are alleging that he has been killed by the sand mafia for protesting against sand mining in Ellapalle,” he tweeted.

The TD general secretary demanded immediate investigation into the incident and strict action against the sand mafia and arrest of the YSRC leader who is allegedly behind the murder.

When contacted, NR Peta assistant sub-inspector M. Ramesh told that the kin of deceased have lodged a police complaint suspecting that his death is a murder. “Based on the complaint, we have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC (death due to drowning / suspicious circumstances). We are waiting for the post-mortem report. If it is found to be a murder, we will alter the case and start further investigation.

The ASI clarified that family members have not identified any suspect. To a query, Ramesh said sand mining in the village is legally permitted but certain villagers are opposing it, saying their bore wells are getting affected badly due to mining in the area.

Meanwhile, Raghu, a farmer from Ellapalle, has alleged that sand mafia is responsible for the death of Kishan. He said though the entire village opposed the sand mining, nothing had been done to stop it. The inaction has led to the murder,” he stated.

Tags: telugu desam party, nara lokesh, sand mafia, andhra pradesh news
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


