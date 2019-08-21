Nation Crime 21 Aug 2019 Telangana: Man posts ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana: Man posts obscene videos, phone number on woman's FB account, 3 held

ANI
Published Aug 21, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
Updated Aug 21, 2019, 1:47 pm IST
The family lodged a complaint after they started getting phone calls and messages from strangers.
A case under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered. (Photo: Representational)
 A case under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered. (Photo: Representational)

Medchal: A 19-year-old man and two of his friends have been arrested for posting obscene pictures and videos on a woman's Facebook account, police said on Tuesday.

Vannala Rakesh started harassing the woman after she rejected his proposal for marriage, they said.

 

Rakesh, who was privy to her social media account details, posted obscene photos and videos from the Internet along with the phone numbers of the woman and her parents.

"Two of his friends -- Chinthakindi Mahesh (23) and Mohammed Gouse (21), who helped him to commit the crime, were also taken into custody," the police said.

The family lodged a complaint after they started getting phone calls and messages from strangers. A case under sections 354D (stalking) and 509 (act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused were staying in Ankushapur village of Ghakesar Mandal and nabbed them. The three men were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

...
Tags: telangana, harassment, obscene videos, social media
Location: India, Telangana


Latest From Nation

Khyati Garg was made SP (Amethi) and Shailesh Kumar Pandey was appointed as SP (Bareilly) in a major reshuffle in the state police by the UP government. (Photo: Representational)

Yogi governemnt transfers 14 IPS officers

Former union minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: File)

INX Media case: ED issues lookout circular for Chidambaram

The court also had cancelled the bail of three UP police officials -- the then Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad and Khan -- accused in the case, and sent them into custody after the charge of murder was framed against them. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao case: UP cop challenges charges against him for murder of survivor's father

This came to light on Sunday when the administrators of the orphanage, which is a home to 50 boys, could not produce the boy when one of his relatives came to meet him. (Photo: Representational)

Tamil Nadu: Police rescue 13-year-old boy sold by orphan home



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Iceland faces death of glacier for first time

The symbolic death of a glacier is a warning to us, and we need action. (Photo: AP)
 

'Dream Girl' stars Ayushmann, Nushrat to recreate Marathi song 'Dhagala Lagli Kala'

Dream Girl poster.
 

Daniel Craig, Rami Malek's James Bond film is officially titled 'No Time to Die'

Rami Malek, Daniel Craig. (Photo: AP photo)
 

Kia Seltos launch tomorrow: Here’s everything you need to know

Kia Seltos is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Lok Sabha Secretariat bans plastic items in Parliament with immediate effect

"This initiative by the Lok Sabha Secretariat is a step towards the call by the Prime Minister to the nation to make the country free from plastics," order said. (Photo: File)
 

Festive season: SBI announces special benefits for car, personal, education loans

SBI has waived processing fees on car loans during festival season. The bank is offering lowest interest rate starting from 8.70 per cent to customers opting for car loan, with no escalation in interest, the statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Unnao case: UP cop challenges charges against him for murder of survivor's father

The court also had cancelled the bail of three UP police officials -- the then Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad and Khan -- accused in the case, and sent them into custody after the charge of murder was framed against them. (Photo: ANI)

Tamil Nadu: Police rescue 13-year-old boy sold by orphan home

This came to light on Sunday when the administrators of the orphanage, which is a home to 50 boys, could not produce the boy when one of his relatives came to meet him. (Photo: Representational)

Telangana: 17-year-old girl gang-raped in Ranga Reddy district

IL&FS case: Unmesh Joshi appears before ED for second consecutive day

The investigation pertains to alleged irregularities in IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West). (Photo: ANI)

3 NIA officers transferred for asking bribe in Hafiz Saeed-linked case

Three officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have been transferred for allegedly demanding bribe to exclude a Delhi-based businessman linked to terror funding case involving Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, said NIA on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham