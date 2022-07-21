  
Nation, Crime

Video of PET thrashing tribal student goes viral

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 21, 2022, 11:53 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 11:58 pm IST
When the student returned to the school after a few hours, the PET who had learnt about this started beating the student in front of the parents of other children. When some of the parents tried to stop the teacher, he did not listen to them and continued abusing the student and thrashing him. — Representational Image/By arrangement
WARANGAL: A physical education teacher (PET) working in the Telangana Tribal Welfare School not only thrashed the student brutally but also abused him in front of the parents of other children. The incident took place at Damaravancha village in Guduru mandal in Mahbubabad district.

The video, which was posted on the social media platforms of a PET teacher, Varso beating the student, went viral here in the erstwhile Warangal district.

One of the students identified as Varshith, studying intermediate, went to his house without informing anybody in the school. When the student returned to the school after a few hours, the PET who had learnt about this started beating the student in front of the parents of other children.

When some of the parents tried to stop the teacher, he did not listen to them and continued abusing the student and thrashing him. The parents, who recorded the incident on their mobile phones, posted the video on social media.

The parents alleged that when the PET was thrashing the students in front of them, then what would be the situation in their absence? Is this the way the teachers are treating their children when they send them to government schools to provide them better education, they asked.

The parents demanded that the PET and other teachers who were behaving harshly with the students at the school must be suspended by the education department.

Tags: pet thrashes student video viral, pet thrashes tribal student, viral video pet thrashing student
Location: India, Telangana


-->