Nation, Crime

Murder at Tirumala: After spat, man hit with stone dies

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 21, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
The deceased was identified as K. Saravana, a native of Arani district in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)
 The deceased was identified as K. Saravana, a native of Arani district in Tamil Nadu. (Representational image)

TIRUPATI: An elderly man was killed with a stone allegedly by a person following an argument with him at Tirupati on Thursday. The brutal murder happened at a high-security area has triggered many  questions for the temple administration to cater to.

The incident is believed to have taken place in the early hours on Thursday morning in the vicinity of the Sr. Citizens’ Darshan entry point near S.V. Museum. The deceased was identified as K. Saravana, a native of Arani district in Tamil Nadu. He was working as a labourer at one of the mutts in Tirumala for the past few years.

The incident came to light in the morning when the TTD’s vigilance and security personnel noticed Saravana lying in a pool of blood. They informed the police and the victim was rushed to the hospital. But Saravana died in the hospital.

According to sources, the police verified the CCTV footage from the SV Museum vicinity, and picked up a suspect identified as Bhaskar, a native of Gudiyattam of Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district. The police, who are currently interrogating the suspect, are yet to reveal further details.

