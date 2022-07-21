  
Nation, Crime

8 jailed for molesting women during Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Jul 21, 2022, 1:12 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2022, 1:12 am IST
A total of eight persons who were arrested by the She Teams for molesting women during the Bonalu celebrations were prosecuted and sentenced by the court on Monday. Representational image/DC
HYDERABAD: A total of eight persons who were arrested by the She Teams for molesting women during the Bonalu celebrations were prosecuted and sentenced by the court on Monday.

All the convicts were caught red-handed in separate incidents by the She Team personnel deployed in mufti during Bonala celebrations in Golconda and Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad.

They were caught taking pictures of women coming to the temple without their knowledge, treating them indecently and touching them, said A. R. Srinivas, additional commissioner, She Teams.

“We produced them before the court, and after examining the cases, the court sentenced the accused to imprisonment depending on the intensity of the case,” Srinivas said.

S. Nagaraju, Mahamud Khan, P. Kiran and Shaik Arjad Ali were sentenced for two days imprisonment. Srikanth, Khaja Maseeriddin and Y. Sailu were sentenced for three days imprisonment whereas Abdul Mamud Khan was sentenced to 10 days imprisonment.  Srinivas warned that serious action will be taken if anyone misbehaved with women and caused trouble.

Tags: she teams, bonalu celebrations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


