Suspected of hunting a Peacock, Dalit lynched in Madhya Pradesh

Locals chased a group of people when they found them fleeing with dead peacocks in the village.

Bhopal: A Dalit was lynched on Friday night by villagers in Lasudiya Atri under Hansa tehsil in Neemuch district in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of hunting peacocks.

Locals chased a group of people when they found them fleeing with dead peacocks in the village. The villagers were able to catch one of them, while others escaped.

The villagers beat the youth, identified as Hiralal Banchada, black and blue leaving him grievously wounded.

Some of them were seen taking video of the gory sight of the youth screaming in pain while some people were dumping dead peacocks one after another on him. Another video showed people keeping dead peacocks on the side of the victim who laid motionless.

According to the Neemuch SP Rakesh Sagar, the police rushed to the spot, after being informed by an unidentified person on the incident and brought the victim to the hospital, where he died.

Ten people were booked in connection with the incident. Nine of them were arrested on Saturday.

They have been booked for murder, rioting and also under relevant provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.

A separate case has been registered against the deceased, his son and two others under Wildlife Protection Act.

On July 18, a mentally challenged man was beaten by locals in Aklapur village under Raisen in MP on suspicion of kidnapping children. He was rushed to the local hospital where he died.