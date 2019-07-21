Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 21 Jul 2019 Death toll mounts to ...
Nation, Crime

Death toll mounts to 31 in Malad wall collapse; Fadnavis pays visit to injured

ANI
Published Jul 21, 2019, 9:48 am IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 9:48 am IST
The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada had collapsed in the wee hours of July 2 due to heavy rainfall.
The death toll in Malad wall collapse incident touched 31 on Saturday after an injured woman succumbed to injuries. (Photo: ANI)
 The death toll in Malad wall collapse incident touched 31 on Saturday after an injured woman succumbed to injuries. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: The death toll in Malad wall collapse incident touched 31 on Saturday after an injured woman succumbed to injuries.

The 50-year-old woman who has been identified as Basanti Kishor Sharma passed away on Saturday while undergoing treatment at Cooper hospital, according to Assistant Medical Officer (AMO) Dr Walake.

 

The compound wall of Malad MCGM Reservoir at Pimpripada had collapsed in the wee hours of July 2 due to heavy rainfall.

On the day of the incident, Additional Municipal Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ashwini Joshi, had said that Maharashtra government will provide Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the families of the people killed in rain-related incidents while the BMC too will pitch in a similar amount.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state minister for Urban Development Yogesh Sagar had visited one of the hospitals where the injured were being treated.

Also, a high-level probe was ordered by the Chief Minister into the wall collapse incident.

...
Tags: malad wall collapse, mumbai, mcgm, death, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


