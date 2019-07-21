Cricket World Cup 2019

9-year-old girl strangled in front of toddler sister for resisting molestation

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 21, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Jul 21, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
In order to ascertain the cause of death, her body was shifted for a post-mortem examination.
The incident took place in a building in which the suspect runs a guest house. (Photo: Representational)
 The incident took place in a building in which the suspect runs a guest house. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A nine-year-old girl was strangled to death in front of her toddler sister after resisting a molestation attempt on Friday.

The 22-year-old suspect has been arrested and police is awaiting for the autopsy to check if the girl was sexually assaulted, Hindustan Times reported.

 

The incident took place in a building in which the suspect runs a guest house. The parents of the victim work for the suspect in the same building, as the housekeepers.

According to police, the incident came in light around 12.30pm on Friday, when parents found the body of the girl on the ground floor of the building. The 11-month-old sister was found healthy, without any marks of violence, beside the body.

“Her parents rushed her to a hospital, where the doctors pronounced the girl dead. The hospital staff called up the police and the murder was reported. In order to ascertain the cause of death, her body was shifted for a post-mortem examination,” a senior police officer said.

The officer further said -- which he leant after some residents and neighbours were questioned during the probe-- that the girl was last spotted with the caretaker of the building, who also runs a paying guest accommodation there.

 “He was detained for questioning. During interrogation, the man confessed to have tried to molest the girl. When the girl raised an alarm, he let her go, but fearing she would narrate the incident to her parents, he said he strangled her to death,” the officer said.

Confirming the news, Joint commissioner of police (eastern range) Alok Kumar said: “We are awaiting the post-mortem reports to ascertain if the child was sexually assaulted. The charges required will be added against him as the probe suggests. Wasim’s previous criminal involvements are also being looked at,” Kumar said.

The girl hails from Delhi. She was survived by her parents, three brothers and a sister.

...
Tags: molestation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


