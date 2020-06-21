89th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Crime

Security forces gun down three militants in Srinagar

PTI
Published Jun 21, 2020, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2020, 1:14 pm IST
The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight. Three unidentified militants were killed in the encounter
Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militant and government security forces in Srinagar. PTI photo
 Security vehicles patrol near the site of a gunbattle between suspected militant and government security forces in Srinagar. PTI photo

Srinagar: Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces here on Sunday, police said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in the Zoonimar area of the city, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation this morning, a police official said.

 

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated leading to a gunfight.

Three militants have been killed in the encounter, the official said, adding that their identities were yet to be ascertained.

The exchange of fire is going on. Authorities have suspended mobile Internet services in the city as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Restrictions on the movement of people have also been imposed in most parts in downtown areas of the city, the official added.

