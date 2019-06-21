Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

Ram Rahim appeals for parole, says he wants to farm

ANI
Published Jun 21, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 5:26 pm IST
Ram Rahim, who is also serving a 20-year prison term in a rape case, is working as a gardener in the jail.
The appeal has been sent by the jail authorities to the district administration which, in turn, has forwarded it to the Haryana government. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The appeal has been sent by the jail authorities to the district administration which, in turn, has forwarded it to the Haryana government.

Rohtak: Self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving life imprisonment for the murder of a journalist, has appealed for parole to the Sunaria jail authorities here, saying he wants to farm his land in Sirsa which is lying barren.

Ram Rahim, who is also serving a 20-year prison term in a rape case, is working as a gardener in the jail.

 

The appeal has been sent by the jail authorities to the district administration which, in turn, has forwarded it to the Haryana government, officials said.

A special CBI court in Panchkula had on January 17 sentenced the self-styled godman and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist Ramchander Chhatrapati in October 2002.

The journalist was killed in Sirsa after his newspaper published an anonymous letter alleging sexual exploitation of women by Ram Rahim at the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in the town.

He was sentenced in August 2017 to 20-years imprisonment for raping two of his women followers.

...
Tags: gurmeet ram rahim singh, life imprisonment, murder, farming
Location: India, Haryana, Rohtak


