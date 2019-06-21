Muslim men beaten up in Assam, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the people travelling in it. (Representational Image)

Barpeta: Complaints were filed against a little-known right-wing organisation on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a group of Muslim men in Assam and forcing them to utter slogans "Jai Shri Ram" and "Pakistan Murdabad" on Tuesday.

Two FIRs were filed against the right wing organisation and its founder by the All Assam Minority Students'' Union (AAMSU) and the North-East Minorities Students' Union (NEMSU).

According to the police, the Tuesday night incident came to light after a video of the purported attack and the forcible chanting of slogans went viral on social media.

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the people travelling in it. The victims were then forced to utter slogans like "Jai Shri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Pakistan Murdabad".

Abusing the victims, the attackers themselves shot the video and uploaded it on social media. Congress lawmaker from Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque, said he has asked the superintendent of police to take action in the incident.