Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 21 Jun 2019 After model, another ...
Nation, Crime

After model, another Kolkata woman travelling in cab chased; accused arrested

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published Jun 21, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2019, 2:11 pm IST
‘The woman told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab,’ Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Das said.
The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to find out more details about this incident. (Photo: Representational)
 The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to find out more details about this incident. (Photo: Representational)

Kolkata: Barely two days after a model-actor was harassed on a Kolkata street, another 23-year old woman had to face a similar kind of situation. This happened when a man passing by passed lewd remarks, chased and tried to block the app based cab she had actually called for in the city.

The accused was arrested soon after a complaint was filed at the police station.

 

According to Alipore police station Assistant Sub-inspector Biplab Kumar Das, he and his colleague were out on night patrol near the zoo at around 3.45 am (on Wednesday), when he saw a car coming to a screeching halt before them.

"The woman in the app-based cab told us that a car blocked her way on Burdwan road, and was chasing her cab," Biplab Das told IANS.

"After some time the car came to the area, but seeing us, the driver fled with great speed. After some time it took a U-turn and came to the spot again. We tried to intercept the vehicle, but it managed to escape again. By that time we had got the car number. We chased the car, but could not reach it," the officer said.

"I lodged a complaint at my police station with the car number. And the duty officer arrested the driver and impounded the car," he added.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the area to find out more details about this incident.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) dealing with molestation, forcible blocking of way and chasing a woman.

...
Tags: kolkata, cab driver, chase
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Without detailing any specific reason behind the name, sources said monkeys have always held a special place in India's war culture as seen in the epic Ramayana. (Photo: File)

'Operation Bandar': IAF's code name for Balakot airstrike at JeM terrorist camp

Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed to the people to use water judiciously in view of the shortage situation. (Photo: File)

Palaniswami welcomes Kerala's water offer, says daily supply will help Chennai

E S L Narasimhan, Devendra Fadnavis and Jagan Mohan Reddy were present at the inaugural ceremony. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

KCR inaugurates mega irrigation project; Jagan, Fadnavis by his side

Darvesh Yadav was shot dead by a person identified as advocate Manish who fired at her during a ceremony held to welcome her at the Agra court premises, police said at that time. (Photo: Twitter)

SC to hear plea seeking CBI inquiry into Darvesh Yadav's killing on June 25



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Horns growing out of people’s skulls due to mobile usage

The researchers have noticed horn-like abnormalities protruding out of younger adults skulls. (Photo: Scientific Report)
 

International Yoga Day: Bipasha, Malaika, Sushant and others do yoga asanas; see pics

Bollywood on International Yoga Day 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Modi and mutts on mats for International Yoga Day

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice originating in India. (Photo: ANI twitter)
 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to spend time with Rishi Kapoor and family in New York

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Notre Dame reconstruction on track despite delays in donation

Workers are creating a wooden walkway to gain access to the 250 tons of burnt-out scaffolding that had been installed for the ill-fated restoration of the spire. (Photo: AP)
 

Yoga Day 2019: TV celebs want yoga to be introduced in schools; read why

World Yoga Day 2019.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Couple stripped, forced to parade naked by locals in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh while speaking to ANI. (Photo: ANI)

Muslim men beaten up in Assam, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the people travelling in it. (Representational Image)

Karnataka ACB raids public servants across state over disproportionate assets

The searches in the state are currently underway, the ACB said. (Photo: ANI)

Osmania General Hospital sees long queues due to doctors strike

Osmania General Hospital

IL&FS Row: Court sends two former executives to ED custody till June 25

Arun K Shaha was the former joint managing director of IL&FS Financial Services, while K Ramchand was the former managing director. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham