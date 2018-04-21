search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Delhi woman beheads, chops her 8-month-old son, sleeps with mutilated corpse

PTI
Published Apr 21, 2018, 9:13 am IST
Updated Apr 21, 2018, 9:13 am IST
The boy's father said his wife had earlier killed their two-month-old son four years ago but they had not informed the police.
'I sensed something wrong and broke open the door. There was blood all around and my son's head was lying on the floor while my wife was holding his body in her lap,' boy's father said. (Photo: Representational)
 'I sensed something wrong and broke open the door. There was blood all around and my son's head was lying on the floor while my wife was holding his body in her lap,' boy's father said. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: A mentally disturbed woman allegedly beheaded her child, chopped his body and was found sleeping with it in outer Delhi's Aman Vihar area, police said on Friday.

They said that the woman had decapitated her son's head using knives and mutilated the body using bricks. The incident happened late on Friday night, when the baby boy was with his mother. His two sisters, aged seven and two, were at their grandfather's residence, the police said. The boy's father was out for work.

 

The woman had also inflicted injuries to herself and she is currently admitted to a hospital, they said. When the father returned home late on Friday night, he found his wife sleeping with the body of the infant.

The boy's father said that when he reached home, his wife did not open the door. "I sensed something wrong and broke open the door. There was blood all around and my son's head was lying on the floor while my wife was holding his body in her lap," he said.

The boy's father said that his wife had earlier killed their two-month-old son four years ago but they had not informed the police at that time keeping the woman's mental condition in mind.

He said that he had sent his daughters to their grandfather's house nearby to keep them safe. The woman had been undergoing treatment at Lady Hardinge for mental health issues, the police said.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that the woman had killed her son under the influence of a godman but her husband denied it even as the police said that further investigation is underway.

Tags: mother kills son, murder, crime
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shahid Kapoor has the cutest way to announce that he’s ready for second child

Shahid Kapoor with his adorable daughter Misha. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Now, a ‘male pill’ sans side effects

There are hormonal drugs in clinical trials that target the production of sperm, but these affect the natural hormones in men much like female contraceptives affect hormones in women. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Belly fat may be putting your heart at risk, says study

Central obesity is a store of excess fat around the middle of the body and is a marker of abnormal fat distribution. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Stronger men may have healthier brains, says study

Turns out, muscular strength, measured by handgrip, is an indication of how healthy our brains are. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Apple offers free battery replacement for MacBooks

The iPhone maker previously came under scrutiny after it confirmed in December that software to deal with ageing batteries in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models could slow down performance.
 

4 tips to style a summer kurta

Grab your bright coloured kurta and pair it with a jazzy palazzo of different shade. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

When will it stop? 6-month-old girl raped, killed in Indore basement

The blood-soaked body of the infant was recovered on Friday afternoon from the basement of the commercial building when a shopkeeper had gone there to open his shop. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

Salem: Doctor held for determining sex

Doctor from Athur near here was arrested and suspended from service for disclosing the sex of a fetus and her illegal clinic was sealed in wee hours of Friday.

DRI sleuths bust diesel smuggling racket, 4 held

The operators had offices at Kakinada, a storage yard at Maraimalai Nagar near Chennai and an office front at Guindy in Chennai to handle smuggling and distribution.

Chennai: 2 SIs, former DSP fined Rs 3 lakh by SHRC

He alleged that they cheated him to the tune of Rs 25 lakh by assuring him of selling 40 acres of land at Thaiyur village.

Chennai: Ex-army man’s body found decomposed

The police also opined that the ex-serviceman might have died at least 4 days ago.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham