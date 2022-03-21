Nation Crime 21 Mar 2022 Youth slits girl ...
Youth slits girl's throat for rejecting his proposal in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 21, 2022
Updated Mar 21, 2022, 12:09 pm IST
The accused is a daily wage labourer and he has been following and troubling the girl for nearly an year
 He attacked her in in the public while she was going to the College at Collegeitta area of Venkatagiri. (Representational image)

Nellore: In a shocking incident, a youth slit the throat of a girl after the latter rejected his love proposal at Venkatagiri on Monday morning.

The accused identified as Chenchu Krishna has been stalking the girl, an intermediate student, despite the warnings of the victim's family members.

 

He attacked her in in the public while she was going to the College at Collegeitta area of Venkatagiri on Monday.

Locals reportedly overpowered Chenchu Krishna and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The accused is a daily wage labourer and he has been following and troubling the girl for nearly an year.

The girl was rushed to the local government hospital. Condition of the girl is stated to be stable. Later, the girl has been shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for better treatment after recording her statement, Venkatagiri SI Koti Reddy said.

 

...
